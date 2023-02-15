Collins

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) listens in during the Feb. 7 commissioners' meeting.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

Less than a week after news broke about inappropriate credit card charges made by Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), the Charles County commissioners met to discuss the use of their business accounts.

Commissioners spoke about the topic during open session after Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) requested the matter be discussed shortly before the board adjourned to closed session on Tuesday.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews