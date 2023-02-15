Less than a week after news broke about inappropriate credit card charges made by Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), the Charles County commissioners met to discuss the use of their business accounts.
Commissioners spoke about the topic during open session after Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) requested the matter be discussed shortly before the board adjourned to closed session on Tuesday.
“We really need to have this discussion in public to re-instill some confidence in government,” Bowling said.
Collins initially balked at the proposition, but later allowed the conversation to be held in public as long as county employees involved with the transfer were left anonymous.
Conversation centered around how to deal with Collins’ request for a repayment plan on $1,509.19 of charges made on his behalf to a Charles County credit card.
Details of the charges were made known to commissioners through an email from Mark Belton, county administrator.
Southern Maryland News was given a copy of the email by a person who wished to remain anonymous.
The charges included stays at the Dunes Manor Hotel in Ocean City for family members in June 2022, which Collins clarified were made for a room for his daughter at the Maryland Association of Counties summer conference last summer.
Belton stated in the email that the request violated the standard operation procedures of the board in regard to both the credit and purchasing card policy as well as the county commissioners’ expense policy.
Additionally, an attempt to pay for the charges using Collins’s business mileage account was denied.
“This is a case where Commissioner Collins incurred charges improperly, left the debt unresolved for approximately nine months and may have done so indefinitely had staff not brought it to his attention,” Belton wrote in the email.
The email also stated, “A county employee would likely be separated as a result of any similar set of circumstances."
According to a copy of the Charles government credit and purchasing card policy obtained by Southern Maryland News, county employees, including commissioners, are not allowed to pay for lodging or travel expenses for non-county employees using the county credit card. Conference registrations for non-county employees are also ineligible for payment using the card.
Section 2.4 of he county commissioner expense policy also states that credit card use is “restricted to business expenses in furtherance of the duties and responsibilities of the commissioner.”
Section 3.3.1 of the policy states that personal items, which include alcoholic beverages and expenses associated with spouse, family members, guests or friends, are excluded from reimbursement.
Collins said on Tuesday that he accepted responsibility for his actions.
“At the end of the day it was a mistake on my part. I have to take absolute responsibility,” Collins said.
He added that he fully intends to repay the sum.
Conversation then turned on how to ensure that any future inappropriate purchases by any commissioner were repaid in a timely manner.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) requested county Attorney Wes Adams to draw up changes to the standard operating procedure that would make clear how repayment should take place.
A proposed plan, which is scheduled to be discussed during the March 7 meeting, would add language to the standard operating procedure that would require commissioners to pay back any inappropriate charges within 30 days of being notified of the unauthorized charge.
If a commissioner does not repay the purchase in 30 days, then their salary would be garnished to repay the sum.