Commissioner receive COVID update; State of Emergency extended

On Tuesday, the Charles County Board of Commissioners met virtually to receive a briefing on COVID-19 throughout the state and discuss the phase three New Normal Task Force implementation of the “Roadmap to Recovery.”
Additionally, the state of emergency in Charles County — which was previously in effect until June 29 — has been extended through July 25.
“We can have a state of emergency in Charles County that is separate and distinct from the state,” County Attorney Wes Adams said. “Most is about marshaling resources and allowing powers to be asserted that are not in the normal routine of government.”
He added that the federal government could end a state of emergency prematurely, but a local government could extend it at its own discretion. “We can have two separate state of emergencies going on two slightly separate timeframes. ... The government could end theirs soon, but Prince George’s could have kept theirs.”
Dr. Howard Haft, executive director for the Maryland Primary Care Program, said there were 377 newly reported COVID-19 cases between Monday and Tuesday across the state, adding that the daily positivity rate is down to 4.68%.
“We have tested 7% of the state’s population to date. The rolling average across the state is 6.2%,” Haft said on the downward trend of positive cases. “Charles County is in single digits; death rates continue to be low.”
He added that the threat of the virus is still looming in the county, but phase two of the reopening process has been an overall success for the community.
“Corona[virus] still exists in community, but we are doing well with phase two of reopening,” Haft said. “Adhere to guidelines. We encourage everyone it is still safer to be at home than to be out. We are reopening the economy and enjoying things we can do but need to do them safely.”
He said he expects Charles County to return to normal in the winter or early next year, but noted immunization of citizens is a necessity for the community’s peace of mind.
“The process of immunizing the public will truly bring us to the next phase,” Haft said.
He explained guidelines for the safe and gradual reopening of indoor dining at restaurants have been put in place and must be adhered to for business to proceed.
The planning for phase three of the “Roadmap to Recovery” for Charles County is being planned internally. The county’s phase three will be focused on a safe and gradual return for the public.
Charles County Director of Emergency Services Michelle Lilly said COVID-19 positive cases are “down significantly” and she expects phase two — returning of employees to the workplace — to continue into the “foreseeable future.”
“We had one death over the weekend — on par with the numbers over the past two weeks,” Lilly said on the continued downward trend. “Since last Friday, only one tested positive. Prior to that occurring on Sunday, Emergency Medical Services has not transported a COVID positive patient since June 9.”
Phase three will allow the public to return to government buildings by implementing modifications such as thermo-scanners at county building entrances. The scanners will not allow anyone into the building who has a temperature of 100.4 or greater.
“We are in [the]process of ordering thermo-scanners at building entrances to detect temperatures,” Lilly said. “They are in high demand nationwide and will be placed at entrances of county facilities.”
Building modifications are to be implemented on or before July 6 for the expected phase three of the reopening of county buildings, set for July 13. Lilly said health and safety devices are a necessity for a safe reopening.
In addition to thermo-scanners at county building entrances, the buildings will be equipped with plexiglass barriers and physical markers to enforce social distancing of six feet.
Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall said once widespread community transmission of the virus begins to see a steady decline, the county will be ready for phase three.
“We are considering phase three for our new normal,” Hall said. “We always said once widespread community transmission begins to decline, we will transition into phase three. ... We have been in touch every week with our leadership team, executive leaders and media.”
Hall explained the next step in the reopening process is the implementation of safety gear and the approval of new health and safety guidelines.
“We have asked each director to develop a script, to make sure that when someone comes into the building, masks will be worn and temperatures will be taken,” Hall said. “We are seeking approval to roll out a media campaign and update the public.”
Initially under phase three, county buildings will be forced to limit the number of occupants, encourage scheduled appointments, provide contactless drop boxes and implement teleconferencing as opposed to in-person meetings and conferences.
Updates on county buildings operations and reopening will be posted at www.charlescountymd.gov/government/operating-schedule.
Additionally, the commissioners received an update on the Blue Crabs plans for a shortened season and a drive-in Fourth of July fireworks show scheduled at Regency Furniture Stadium.
A COVID-19 Readiness Plan draft for fans and employees of the stadium was briefed to the commissioners ahead of a possible July stadium opening. For the initial part of the season, 25% of the stadiums 6,000 capacity may be filled.
The draft lays out plans for a safe and effective way to open the stadium. Included in the plan is cashless payments, socially distant seating and signs that remind attendees of the imminent risk of contracting the virus.
For Regency Furniture Stadium’s Fourth of July drive-in show, large tailgate parties will be discouraged, fans will be encouraged to remain in their cars and social distancing will be practiced. The fireworks will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. and are set to last 15 minutes.
Furthermore on Tuesday, several items were approved by the commissioners. Among the approved items was a variance for the memorandum of agreement with the College of Southern Maryland.
Commissioners approved moving $100,000 dedicated for maker-space equipment at CSM’s Indian Head Velocity Center, an innovation center for students, the Navy and community members. The funds will instead be used for “event related assets,” according to a county press release.
Additionally, the Charles County Government — in partnership with the Economic Development Department — have committed to the allotment of $100,000 a year over three years dedicated to programming at the center.
The center will provide three distinct workspaces for students and members. Workspaces include a computer room dedicated to gaming and the development of applications, a fabrication room consisting of a 3-D printer, worktables and storage space and a robotics room.
Additionally for College of Southern Maryland’s Health Technology Building Renovation project at the La Plata campus, a letter of intent was drafted to the Maryland Higher Education Commission, according to the county press release. The letter ensures the county’s provision of funds for the design and construction of the project.
The next commissioners meeting will be held virtually at 9 a.m. July 7.
