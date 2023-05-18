Since last December, Charles County residents have grappled with the revelation that a county commissioner, Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D), had been censured in the wake of discrimination and harrassment allegations made by County Administrator Mark Belton.

Nearly six months after the initial revelation, and a week after news that a second investigation was launched into alleged improper conduct by commissioners toward other county employees, Coates finally broke her silence during a rally at the Courtyard by Marriott Waldorf.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews