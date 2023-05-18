Since last December, Charles County residents have grappled with the revelation that a county commissioner, Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D), had been censured in the wake of discrimination and harrassment allegations made by County Administrator Mark Belton.
Nearly six months after the initial revelation, and a week after news that a second investigation was launched into alleged improper conduct by commissioners toward other county employees, Coates finally broke her silence during a rally at the Courtyard by Marriott Waldorf.
Coates in her address to about three dozen people in attendance stated that she had previously remained silent on the advice of her lawyer.
“Those that know me know that backing down is not an option,” Coates said. “It is not who I am. Charles County is being held hostage and I will not stand down.”
Coates, who is Black, has been at the center of a battle over the job status of Belton ever since it was revealed that she was censured by her four fellow county commissioners in June 2020 for alleged racial discrimination against Belton, who is white.
Commissioners Amanda Stewart (D) and Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) filed suit against the board of commissioners as a governing body and Coates in December after Coates attempted to vote on the job status of Belton. The 2020 censure disallowed any such vote by Coates at the time.
An injunction keeping the stipulations of the June 2020 sanction in place that Coates have no contact with Belton or decision making power on his employment was upheld in a preliminary injunction this past January.
A hearing on the preliminary injunction is scheduled in July.
Coates read from a prepared statement on Thursday morning in front of the group of people gathered on the patio in the back of the hotel. In addition to some who supported her, also in attendance was a handful of counter protestors, who stood quietly during the majority of the presentation holding signs demanding that Coates step down.
The embattled commissioner stated that she was first aware of any investigation into discrimination in the county government workplace in early 2020, when Belton informed commissioners that outside counsel had been hired to investigate a complaint filed against him by a merit employee.
That complaint and subsequent investigation was referenced in a 26-page report obtained by Southern Maryland News filed by Bernadette C. Sargeant, an attorney with Stinson LLP.
According to the report, John H. Stevens, chief of capital services, sent an email to Alexis Blackwell, director of human resources, notifying her of complaints against Belton for racial discrimination, abuse of power and other charges on Feb. 26, 2020.
An investigation into those complaints was completed on May 25 of that year and found those claims were unsubstantiated.
During that time, Coates is recorded to have spoken with Blackwell “three or four times,” including Feb. 25, 2020, when she accused Belton of being racist.
After Coates made those statements and the ongoing investigation into complaints by Stevens made against Belton, the decision was made to bring outside council to investigate Coates’ allegations against Belton.
Coates also stated that in January 2020 that Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and then-Commissioner Vice-President Bobby Rucci (D) met with Belton to inform him that he was being let go.
During that time, Coates said that Belton was told that Coates had been the deciding vote.
“I did not initiate the request to fire the county administrator in January 2020, but I supported it,” Coates said.
Coates went on to state that she had not been told about Belton’s complaint against her, which seemed to contradict claims made in the report.
On page 16 of the report, Sargent states that Coates and Belton were both interviewed in connection with Stevens’ allegations and in connection with allegations made by Belton toward Coates and her own allegations toward him.
“When Coates was informed that Belton had made a complaint that she created an abusive hostile work environment for him, she responded immediately by calling Belton a racist and a liar,” the report stated.
Further citation in the document stated that Coates called Sargeant after a series of interviews and stated she had not understood she was being interviewed about Belton’s claims of hostile work environment, a claim Sargeant called “baffling.”
“She had addressed Belton’s claims throughout the interview including by attacking him as a liar and a racist,” Sargeant wrote.
“Sargeant further stated that she offered an opportunity for Coates to follow up on May 8, 2020, but re-scheduled so that Coates could have an attorney with her.
The report states that they agreed to a follow-up date of May 11, 2020, and then again on May 13, 2020, but the follow-up interview did not take place.
Coates went on to make several accusations against Belton on Thursday.
She claimed that Belton attempted to delay release of a July 2021 disparity study unless the contractor changed the language in the report that would specifically address discrimination in the county’s procurement process.
Coates also claimed that Belton “rebuffed” several initiatives made by Charmaine Brown, the chief equity officer at the time, including attempts to facilitate conferences when employee complaints arose.
According to a release on the Charles County government website, Brown took office on Aug. 17, 2020, and left the post less than a year into the job.
"It would be inappropriate to comment on matters that are impending litigation now before the court," Bruce Marcus, Belton's lawyer, said in a statement Thursday. "That being said, in the public record is a detailed list of similar allegations that are categorically denied by an independent investigator and by all of her colleagues on the county commissioners in the same time period, all of which are documented in court filings."
Coates also stated in her remarks that she was the victim of a smear campaign.
“I’ve stood silently through months of character assassination, bullying and misrepresentations,” Coates said. “Through it all, I remained committed to working hard for the citizens, businesses and nonprofit organizations in Charles County.”
Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles), a former District 2 county commissioner, also spoke in Coates’ defense on Thursday.
“Commissioner Coates has been steadfast in her commitment to equity and inclusion,” Patterson said. “Attempts at being disgraced, attempts at being slandered ... would have totally, totally decimated weaker, insecure, guilty individuals, but not this commissioner.”