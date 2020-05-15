Commissioners approve several budget items

On Tuesday, the Charles County Board of Commissioners met virtually to discuss budget approval items, approving six items during the session.
Among those items was a request to transfer $100,000 to an account for the Material Recovery Facility’s to help Public Works process recyclables.
Jacob Dyer, chief of budget for Charles County Government, said there is currently funding available for the service in the Enterprise Fund, the Curbside Waste Budget and the Curbside Collection Budget. The commissioners approved moving $16,700 from Curbside Yard Waste and $23,400 from Curbside Collection.
The next item on the approval agenda was a budget transfer request of $58,000 for reorganization of the Department of Planning and Growth Management and the optimum placement of the Tourism Division. The funds are being transferred from the Government Center Master Account.
Future recommendations for new departments may be made by a consultant who reviews and assesses the current organizational structure, operational functions and staffing within departments. The consultant will closely collaborate with the county.
The following budget transfer request was for $106,480 to be transferred to cover the cost of Maryland Department of Transportation’s invoice for the Cobb Island Bridge Sewer Main costs. The new Cobb Island Bridge is now in service.
A budget change order request of $164,233.18 was next on the docket. The request was to cover the reconciliation of prevailing wages for the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant’s Closed Loop Project.
For the project there have been over 20 change orders for things that come up over the duration of the project. Some changes for the project include time extension for site work totaling no extra cost, conduit labels totaling $14,398.03 and fuel for temporary influent and effluent pumps totaling $511,817.
An agreement was approved between the National Park Service and the Charles County Board of Commissioners. The agreement permits Charles County to manage and operate Marshall Hall’s Day use boat ramp, pier, public restroom and parking lot. A stone jetty will be created to protect the pier.
The final approval item was for Charles County to receive direct payment from the state of Maryland for coronavirus relief. The funds are allocated from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund as created in the CARES Act.
Any funds received must be spent in accordance with all federal requirements that applies to the funds.
