A plan to ease traffic in Charles County was presented to the commissioners during a virtual board meeting on Tuesday.
Donna Daugherty, a highway engineer, lead the presentation on a plan designed to recommend changes for emergency response criteria for the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program.
The plan came together through the Traffic Safety Committee, a workgroup comprised of six members, two from the planning and growth management department, and one each from public works, the sheriff’s office, safety and the commissioners' office.
The program, which started in 2016, took inspiration from neighboring counties.
“It was heavily influenced by Prince George’s County and Harford County criteria,” Daugherty said.
Transparency and safety factors examined by those counties were factors in modeling Charles County’s program.
The goal of the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program is to reduce traffic on two-lane, residential roads using raised crosswalks, circles, speed humps and other restrictions, according to the presentation.
The program works on a points system using criteria decided upon by several county departments as well as county residents.
The eligibility assessment took five factors into account: Road classification as a minor or connecting road (two-lane residential neighborhood road); the length of the road greater that 1,500 feet; speed limits less than or equal to 30 mph; emergency response route status; and driveway density.
According to the presentation, 27 applications were received. Of those, a vast majority fit the road classification requirement, and all of the applicants met the speed limit criteria.
A vast majority, 93%, were not emergency response routes, such as a snow emergency route, an important distinction as those roads would not be eligible for the program.
The committee took up a vote to keep emergency response route criteria to the eligibility factors. It was argued that no roads were denied only based on emergency response status, and emergency service response time was greatly effected by speed humps.
The traffic calming would only affect county roads, and anyone can make a request, Daugherty said in response to a question from Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D).
Airport land transfer hearing set
A plan to transfer land around Maryland Airport from watershed conservation to employment and industrial land use was approved for a public hearing on Wednesday, Sep. 22, at 6 p.m.
The motion was passed on a unanimous vote, and will allow for public comment on a plan to amend the 2016 comprehensive plan to allow lands around the airport given to the watershed district to be rezoned for industrial and employment.
Significant business interests has grown in developing the airport, Amy Blessinger from the Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management said.
“In order for such companies to locate in this area, the zoning must be changed to uses that would support the airport,” Blessinger said.
The planning commission passed the recommendation on June 21 after an over 3-hour meeting ended in a 4-3 vote approving the plan.
Public hearing for solid waste zone set
Also, a zoning text amendment to create standards for a solid waste processing facility and transfer station was scheduled for Wednesday, Sep. 22, at 6 p.m.
The zoning text amendment would allow Action Sun Land LLC to place a transfer station across from Lake Acton, which sits north of Acton Lane in Waldorf.
If approved, the station would come online sometime next year.
The planning commission held the record open for an extra seven days after its June 7 meeting, but no further public comments were received on the plan.