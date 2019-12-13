The discussion at Tuesday morning’s Charles County Commissioners meeting regarding whether to proceed with the search for the county’s first-ever chief equity officer veered into discourse on whether the current proposed budget could even support the position.
County human resources director Alexis Blackwell appeared before the board Tuesday morning to discuss the benefits both county government and citizens could reap from the board moving to hire someone for the role, which would employ a person who’d focus on best practices for fostering diversity and encouraging equitable conditions.
Blackwell noted that the role would be a boon for the commissioners in virtually every area as they focus on working toward their goals of improving economic development, institutional governance and policy, environment, education and quality of life in Charles County.
The appointment of a chief equity officer would have “a major impact on the county’s ability to increase capacity for equitable growth,” Blackwell said, especially given the county’s focus on improving diversity and cultural competence. The county has seen a 20% total increase among people of color in recent years, she said: Minorities currently comprise 60% of the county’s population, per her statistics. Given the county’s status as a majority-minority community, Blackwell said, a chief equity officer would be a natural fit.
Within the ranks of its government employees, Blackwell said, the county is not quite up to par when it comes to hiring minorities. She said the results of a report the county submits every two years to the federal U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission show that the county lags behind comparable institutions when it comes to employing women and minorities within its ranks.
For example, Blackwell said in technical roles, the county utilizes 16% fewer African-American women than similar agencies. Blackwell said the county is currently working on focusing on how to best recruit more people of color for technical and managerial positions.
Equity and equality aren’t the same, Blackwell explained: Equality means everyone is given the same thing, while equity means everyone has the access and ability to achieve what they desire.
While she said some may ask why equity focuses on race and not gender, sexual orientation or other diversifying factors, Blackwell said it “all begins with race, and once you drill down into each of the other groups there are still racial inequities among them.”
“Addressing race first will help us to further the work of equity within all communities in the county,” Blackwell said. “Again, think of the poverty rate: It was 7.7% overall, but it was higher for people of color once you disaggregate the data.”
Viewing county policy and procedure through this lens, Blackwell said, could help the commissioners with everything from food deserts to transportation. Installing crosswalks on U.S. 301 for example, might not be the best idea, Blackwell said, but it could encourage them to look at alternative means of getting from one side of the highway to the other safely.
The chief equity officer would report to the county administrator, Blackwell said, because of the scope of the position and would be considered part of the county’s executive leadership. That person would be tasked with reviewing all county policies and programs and finding ways to make them more accessible for all. They’re hoping for someone with a degree in a field like social work or public administration with five years of relevant work experience, as well as two years of managerial experience.
Only a bachelor’s degree would be required. Between fringe benefits and the salary, county financial director Jennifer Ellin said the position would be worth about $150,000.
Blackwell also discussed training that the county has undertaken to better understand racial equity and its applications. She noted the county’s participation in a 10-month-long learning cohort, held as a joint effort by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and the Government Alliance on Race and Equity.
The process is in-depth, Blackwell said, and both she and Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall have taken an active participatory role. They are learning to use a tool to evaluate and measure racial equity as it currently exists in the county, Blackwell said, with the intent of setting clear goals and areas for improvement. The set of questions looks at ways to advance the cause of equity, she said, while minimizing any potential negative effects.
All things considered, Blackwell said, she’d determined that hiring a chief equity officer is vital.
“If we don’t have the manpower to take a look at all our programs, policies and services we offer, we could be doing a disservice to our residents,” Blackwell said. “... I have to admit that as the HR director, looking at the capacity of our staff within the county, I did realize in order for us to achieve the results we want we would need to have a full-time position. The work is exciting and challenging, but it is overwhelming.”
Commissioner Thomasina Coates said the position is a necessary one, as “we are experiencing growing pains here in the county” and calling it a “great asset.”
Following Blackwell’s presentation, a motion to vote on whether to increase the FY2020 budget by $113,300 to accommodate the position was introduced. While she said she didn’t doubt the need for the position or its importance, Commissioner Amanda Stewart voiced her concerns about the cost.
“What I’m noticing is my colleagues keep on expanding the budget,” Stewart said. “Last week you voted to add on new people, new pins. This week it’s before us again to add an additional pin. I remember the current budget that we have, my colleagues, you didn’t even address giving raises to the employees until I brought it up. I could only get enough money to have a raise to start January of 2019. It appears that some of my colleagues are spending money like it’s growing on trees. I’m not saying the need is not here, but it’s going to be very interesting when you’re adding all these new pins, all these new positions ... and you can’t give our current employees a raise.”
Stewart also took exception to the post’s proposed educational requirements, saying the county should “at least ask for [a master’s degree].”
“In Southern Maryland, that’s a lot of money for a bachelor’s degree,” Stewart said.
The vote was deferred to next year.
The commissioners also:
• Voted unanimously to approve next year’s meeting schedule with amendments removing April 14-15, 2020, meeting dates due to the Easter holiday.
• Voted unanimously to approve two change orders for the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant Electrical and Automation Improvements Project. The first change order increased the contract amount for automation design services for wells at the plant from $1,644,767.50 to $1,805,470.35. The second change order increased the contract amount for enhancement and replacement of electrical components at the plant from $1,805,470.35 to $1,890,324.05.
• Discussed revisions to a planned letter to be sent to Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative’s board of directors. The letter, discussed at last week’s meeting, was suggested by Commissioner Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling III (D) and was intended to reiterate the importance of implementing rural broadband access throughout the county by showing support for the electric cooperative.
