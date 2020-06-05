Commissioners discuss COVID-19, approve budget items

On Tuesday, the Charles County Board of Commissioners and local officials met virtually to discuss the status of COVID-19 at congregate facilities, hear a briefing on the Small Business Relief Grant Program and approve several budget items.
The meeting commenced with a biannual briefing on the Charles County Health Department from Dr. Suzan Lowry, health officer for the Charles County Department of Health.
“The health department’s mission is to enhance health and well-being, promote safety and prevent disease, … achieved by a number of divisions through funding sources,” Lowry said.
She added there were 50 distinct behavioral health services offered in fiscal year 2020 by the health department and new services have been implemented. “The Behavioral Health Services — a new program — has continued service. Over last two months, Behavioral Health Services has provided 4,017 services.”
She said that when possible, the services were provided virtually; but “in special cases” — such as to give injections and provide urine analysis — patients have been receiving in-person treatment.
She said one of the new programs implemented is a program to reduce the damage done to the community and individuals due to opioid misuse and abuse. In 2018, there were 13 opioid-related deaths, and in 2019 there were 20 in Charles County between January and September.
“Some of the new initiatives and grants for treatment and recovery of opioid use include a recently acquired grant,” Lowry said on the implementation of the new program. “This grant is titled the Overdose Data to Action Grant.”
She said the main components of that program are formulating a local strategic plan and dispensing a portion of the grant monies to cover the cost of interventions for individuals struggling with addiction.
“There is one very important component that was proposed. That was to formulate a local strategic plan for Charles County,” Lowry said. “The second portion of the grant will cover intervention costs. All behavioralists in the health department are interested in harm reduction; which addresses reducing the associated morbidity with opioid use.”
Michelle Lilly, director for the Department of Emergency Services then joined the virtual meeting and gave a brief update on the figures related to COVID-19 for May.
“We began a decline in early May,” Lilly said on the reported trend. “Just over the weekend, we had a record weekend of positives with 64 total.”
She said there have been 6,407 negative tests in total, and with the expansion of testing centers throughout the state, she expects an increase of confirmed cases in the near to immediate future. “We expect we will see more positives with the expansion of tests,” she said.
She concluded, as of Monday morning, one person was in the intensive care unit due to COVID-19 complications, and the current trend is more negative than positive test results.
Dr. Howard Haft, executive director for the Maryland Primary Care Program, then joined the meeting and gave updates on the status of COVID-19 at congregate facilities — including skilled nursing facilities.
“First, and at the center of our attention, is the outbreak at congregate facilities,” Haft said. “We know across the state they have been significantly affected. Charles County was one of the earlier examples. Currently, I am happy to report there are no outbreaks in Charles County.”
He noted that an “outbreak” can be determined if one person in a congregate facility is diagnosed. “As long as there is virus in the community, it remains a risk. It only requires one case to be considered as an outbreak. ... We will continue to provide weekly guidance.”
Haft added that properly educating the Charles County community will cause a reduction in the risk involved with reopening the county. “We truly believe — if we can be well-educated — that we can continue to move forward with a minimum risk to our citizens,” he said.
He informed listeners that weekly webinar services are ongoing — to educate citizens and business owners of the community every Thursday until “it is no longer necessary.”
He said contact tracing — an important part of impeding the spread of viruses — will be “deployed throughout the state” in the coming months.
“There are now 1,400 or more contact tracers deployed throughout the state,” Haft said. “The program identifies positive individuals by testing, and draws a circle around them. The individuals who have been in close contact should be self-isolated, as well as [the infected individual.]”
He said, essentially, contact tracing is a method for putting “a barrier against the spread of the contagion,” an effective way of containing an epidemic of this proportion.
“We have recently expanded the capacity of the testing program,” Haft said. “The last 17 days show continued declines. We hope as citizens and business owners and leaders continue to work within guidelines, we will continue to be successful in the future.”
Danielle Mitchell, associate county attorney for the Charles County Attorney’s Office said the county is set to receive coronavirus relief funding in the near future.
“Charles County is set to receive $28 million,” Mitchell said. “Fourteen million dollars to the Department of Health, and the other $14 million: A plan has to be drawn up.”
She said — at the beginning of the pandemic — there was a “vague understanding” for what the funds would be available for and in total, 16 grants are available for state and local governments.
“What we wanted to do was paint a picture of what businesses were struggling with,” Mitchell said about the proper allocation of funds. “The reason being is because — as you all know — those funds were expended early on. The General Assembly is working on reallocating, and working on emergency funding as of now.”
Lucretia Freeman Buster, chief of business development, joined the meeting to discuss the $2.5 million COVID-19 Business Relief and Economic Recovery Grant, the application and approval process for local businesses.
Of the $2.5 million, $500,000 will be distributed to local agriculture and aquaculture businesses that have been negatively impacted due to COVID-19. Eligible businesses include farms, equestrian operations and seafood harvesting.
“We will be issuing grants up to $10,000 for business that have five employees, but no more than 75 employees,” Buster said on the dispersal of funds. “Business with less than five employees [may receive] grants up to $5,000.”
She said she did “a lot of research” and adopted best practices for the grant and application process. “We have put together policies and procedures for this grant fund. ... We will make grant funding for for-profit businesses only,” she said.
She noted the businesses that are approved to receive funding must be in good standing with the state of Maryland, not have any conflict of interest with the county and must submit a W-9 form.
Buster said that approval of the applications will be based on a “scoring matrix.” Businesses that receive 50 points or more will receive funding. If the business scores under 50 points, it will be reconsidered in the second round if funding is still available.
The scoring matrix is based on several factors: capacity and experience to operate the business, infectious disease response and overall business impacts are included in the scoring. Additionally, the business must have been in operation for a year or longer as of May 2020. Newly formed business ventures are not being considered.
Buster concluded by stating she will be meeting with the grant review committee to review the application and approval process.
“We will review the applications when they come in, create a file and present them to the grant review committee for review, score and approval,” Buster said. “My idea is to have each committee review the same application and take an average of all seven to come up with the final score for the business.”
The use of approved grants must be for business related expenditures occurring between March 1 and Dec. 30. After grant approval, funding may take up to three weeks to be dispersed. To apply for the loan, go to https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/.
The commissioners additionally approved four items. One of which was a request to post signs prohibiting commercial vehicles from parking in the Kingsview Community. Commercial vehicle parking on public roads is regulated in sections 287-1 through 287-12 of the Code of Charles County.
A budget transfer request of $92,000 for construction costs related to phase two of Western Parkway was approved. The completion of Western Parkway will connect Route 228, Action Lane and U.S. 301 at Mattawoman Lane.
A budget transfer request of $320,000 to pay for outside counsel on litigation matters was approved.
A Memorandum of Understanding to implement video conferencing systems for initial appearances and bail review hearings was approved. The Administrative Office of the Courts will pay for invoices related to maintenance and installation of the video conferencing system in the courthouse for the first year. After that, the county will be responsible for the costs.
Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Colins II (D) issued a statement on the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis — the death touched off marches, protests and rallies across the nation.
“We are disheartened, angered, and frustrated by the tragic way that George Floyd died while in police custody,” he said. “We grieve along with his family, and all those who have been affected by racial injustice embedded in so many areas of our society. From healthcare, to education, employment, housing and economic disparities, we must do our part as local leaders to pursue changes that address these inequalities and inequities.”
Twitter: @MDunlopSOMD