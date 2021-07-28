Charles County Commissioners got a look at a variety of options to deal with a potential change to how county residents elect their local representatives.
The options were presented during a discussion period during the afternoon session of the Charles County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
The presentation given by Danielle Mitchell, associate district attorney, outlined three options for navigating HB 655, which was introduced by Del. Brian Crosby (D–St. Mary’s).
The bill would have forced counties whose board members are selected by district to vote for individuals for their own county district instead of voting for all members of the county board.
Mitchell stated that Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore city) had said that the bill could return next year after passing the House of Delegates in the Maryland General Assembly this spring.
Three options were given to the county commissioners for how to deal with the issue if HB 655 was to remain unchanged.
The first option would be to amend the county code to remove commissioner districts entirely.
The code would be changed to remove any residency requirements other than being a resident of Charles County.
The second option would be to amend the county code to require residents to vote only for a representative of their district, which would bring the county in-line with the language of the bill.
The third, and most complicated option, would be to create a county charter, which would exempt the county from the bill entirely.
Creating a county charter would require the creation of a charter board, drafting the county charter, and finally placing the charter to a vote in the following election.
It would take up to 18-months to draft a charter before it could be voted on.
According to the Maryland Association of Counties, a charter would allow the general assembly to have certain controls over county functions such as taxes.
Commissioners decided to continue the conversation on what to do at a later date, but options one and two appeared to be the most attractive for commissioners.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) was the only commissioner to explicitly come out against one of the options presented, turning down an option to create a charter in the county.
Bowling cited the failed attempt to create a county charter in 2014 in his reasoning against it.
Commissioners briefed on Accountability Review Board
Mitchell also briefed commissioners on their responsibility in establishing a number of boards under HB670, which passed as a part of a broader police reform package during the Maryland General Assembly session.
HB670 requires county commissioners to appoint members to three different boards that would oversee police accountability in the county.
A police accountability board would work with law enforcement agencies to help improve policing in the county.
The board would also appoint members to the charging board and trial boards, which would review complaints and adjudicate cases if officers decline to accept the decision of the charging board
County commissioners would also have the responsibility of assigning members to the three boards, as well as establishing a budget for the accountability board and other issues.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said that it was “critical” for police and citizen input for how the boards will be established.
HB 670 will officially take effect on July 1, 2022.