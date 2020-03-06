The board of commissioners approved Tuesday a resolution to appoint Carol DeSoto as its acting clerk and also heard several briefings, one of which from representatives of the U.S. Census Bureau and the Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management who shared information about plans for the 2020 Census, including how people can complete the survey as well as available resources to ensure that everyone is counted.
Postcards for the 2020 Census will begin arriving to residents in the mail on March 12.
All households should be notified by mail by April 1, and the county will be doing coordinated outreach on that day to promote participation, according to a press release from the county government.
During open session briefings, College of Southern Maryland President Maureen Murphy presented her annual “State of the College” report, which included discussions about national and local trends in higher education as well as challenges for students in Southern Maryland who are enrolled in higher education courses at CSM. She also highlighted system changes over the next three years to redefine student markets, retool the curriculum and enrollment systems, and develop employees.
“The underserved in Southern Maryland show up in little pockets throughout all three counties,” Murphy said. “It’s interesting to me that Calvert County is the fourth most affluent county in the state; Charles the seventh [and] St. Mary’s the 12th. Yet, still fully a third of our folks are struggling. At the College of Southern Maryland, we tend to be the only option for those folks who are struggling.”
Murphy went on to provide assumptions about enrollment, staffing, budget and the anticipated capital improvement program, in addition to sharing the Aspen Institute’s criteria for things such as the labor market and equity. Prior to concluding her presentation with videos on student success, Murphy specified tactics that the college is leveraging to improve student outcomes.
“Our business model hasn’t effectively changed since the 19th century,” she said, “and it’s really time to take a look at how we can do things differently.”
The next briefing was from fiscal and administrative services department staff concerning the fiscal 2019 audit and comprehensive annual financial report.
The auditor that was contracted to complete the work shared information about its scope and deliverables, required communications, assumptions and financial results.
An update on the Governmental Accounting Standards Board was also presented.
Planning and growth management representatives briefed the commissioners on a zoning text amendment for the grandfathering and transition of the Watershed Conservation District, or WCD zone. The amendment would enable two subdivisions to proceed with development plans that were underway prior to the designation of the WCD. Commissioners approved a request to introduce legislation and scheduled a public hearing on Tuesday, April 7, at 6 p.m.
Another briefing from planning and growth management addressed a zoning text amendment for the Business Park Zone, which would allow more flexibility for the number and variety of uses in the zone to ensure that business parks are able to thrive economically. Commissioners also approved a request to introduce legislation and scheduled a public hearing on Tuesday, April 7.
Other briefings included a joint statement on regional cooperation among Maryland capital region economic development organizations. Charles County pursues opportunities to coordinate joint marketing and communication for recruiting targeted industries. The Charles County Community Resource Center LLC was the last to speak about their work in supporting increased equity and access to behavioral health services.
For more information about the 2020 Census, visit my2020census.gov.
Detailed reports and presentations from Tuesday’s board of county commissioners meeting can be found at go.boarddocs.com/md/chrlsco/Board.nsf/Public.
Twitter: @JClink_MdINDY