Commissioners hear plan for stormwater strategy

The county’s planning and public works departments will team up to develop a strategy for upgrading the county’s aging storm drain systems to ensure they will be able to withstand the dual impacts of stronger storms and more development, the county commissioners learned Tuesday.
“It seems a little ironic that we’re talking about flooding issues and drainage today when it hasn’t rained for almost two months,” county program manager Charles Rice said at the outset of his presentation. “But if you remember this time last year, we were experiencing severe flooding issues ... in excess of 10 inches in the month of September. So it goes to show how dramatically things can change.”
Rice said that many of the county’s corrugated-metal drainage systems have exceeded their 30 to 40 year lifespans and need to be replaced with drains made from more durable materials such as plastics and concrete.
When underground pipes rust, they can collapse and cause sinkholes.
More development in Charles County means the creation of more impervious surfaces — streets, driveways, parking lots and roofs — that create stormwater runoff, and the advent of stronger and more frequent precipitation events such as last year’s record-breaking rains means there is more stormwater that has to be channelled away. Rice said that the combination is resulting in excessive saturation because the ground can’t absorb all the water fast enough before reaching streams and tributaries. The result is more frequent flooding.
John Stevens, the county’s chief of capital services in the public works department, said that three studies have been done looking at the stormwater drainage needs of specific areas of Charles County, but so far there has been no single comprehensive review of the county’s drainage systems as a whole.
In 2010, the county commissioners authorized the inclusion of a Drainage System Improvement Program in the county’s long-term capital improvement budget to fund drainage system repair and replacement. The program serves as a “parent project” where the county can park funds that are then allocated to specific projects as they arise.
The program fund includes federal money from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as well as county bond proceeds.
So far, the county has spent just over $4 million from the drainage program fund to repair or replace 17 drainage systems throughout the county, including in the Carrington neighborhood in St. Charles, Pinewood Drive in Waldorf and Strawberry Hills in Bryans Road. Eight other improvement projects are currently underway in existing neighborhoods. An additional $3.2 million is being spent on constructing robust drainage systems in subdivision projects that are currently in the design phase.
“To me that’s an indicator of how many projects are currently in the queue compared to the [program’s] nine-year history,” Rice said. “It shows [a] ramping up of problems and things that need to be addressed.”
The county relies on a combination of inspections and complaints from residents to identify problems, but currently there is no mechanism for a top-to-bottom review of all systems in the county and how they affect and interact with each other.
To address that shortcoming, Stevens and Rice proposed that their departments develop a comprehensive plan that will be ready to present to the county commissioners early next year in time for it to be included in the FY2021 budget development process.
“As we see the drainage infrastructure deteriorate, we recognize that we need a more comprehensive plan and approach to addressing the issue,” Rice said. “We recognize the need for a more comprehensive program to ... take in these issues as they come up and evaluate them in a more holistic way.”
Looking at similar programs that have been established in Montgomery and Howard counties, Rice explained that a more proactive and aggressive approach to tackling the county’s drainage problems would also require a thorough examination of potential legal issues and budget impacts as well as educating county residents about the importance of the program for maintaining public health and safety.
In response to a question by Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) about how the county addresses immediate flooding concerns, Stevens said that right now “we are handling things on a case-by-case basis” and determining the best courses of action for each particular issue.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) recalled the heavy storm this past July that caused flooding around Acton Lane, including her property. “How do we plan for improving our drainage system for the future growth that’s coming?” she asked.
“We’re witnessing areas flooding that we’ve never seen before,” Rice said. “In part, that’s due the increase in impervious surface, but it’s also in part [due] to storm events that we’ve never seen before. I mean, just incredible amounts of rain in a short period of time,” even in rural areas.
“As far as addressing the increased intensity of the storms, we look to our design professionals to ... make sure they’re up on any changes in regulations that we’ve had,” Stevens said. “We look to our design professionals to be well versed on that and to incorporate that into the design.”
“I think the direction that you describe ... will be very useful,” Collins said. “I can only imagine that the board is in agreement with this direction that you’re suggesting.”
Stevens and Rice promised updates from the planning and public works departments as the process moves forward.
Twitter: @PaulIndyNews