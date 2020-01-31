At Tuesday’s meeting, the county commissioners heard the beginnings of the recommendations requested from the planning and growth management wing of county government on implementing the recommendations of the Rural Planning and Zoning Task Force.
Jessica Andritz, the acting deputy director of Planning and Growth Management, came before the board Tuesday morning, accompanied by Assistant Chief of Planning Charles Rice and Martin Proulx, the agricultural business development manager at the county’s Economic Development Department. Andritz recalled for the board that they’d received the recommendations from the task force in November last year, after having created the board earlier last year.
The commissioners were briefed at the time, Andritz said, but had asked that PGM staff to evaluate the recommendations and come before the board once that was completed. At Tuesday’s meeting, Andritz reported that of the 18 recommendations made by the task force, they felt 10 were ready to go. Andritz said PGM staff felt one of the recommendations — that the county do away with the dual permitting processing for piers and bulkheads — would be inappropriate to implement at the present time.
Other proposed items, like the creation of seasonal housing for agricultural workers and so-called “family conveyances” for transference of farmland from one generation to the next, require further study, Andritz said. The report indicated the staff supports the creation of an agriculture advisory board, an agricultural liaison, customer service enhancements and a few other items.
However, they didn’t quite make it to the end of the staff presentation. As it progressed, because of the time needed to both hear the entire presentation and discuss it, coupled with the limited amount of time available that day, Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) proposed that they table the discussion for another day.
“I can tell you as one commissioner I have numerous questions that I have to ask, particularly because generally speaking I think many of the ideas are great ideas, but there needs to be an opportunity to for the board to flesh out and talk in more detail about the ramifications,” Collins said. “... I’m not saying I’m against what is being presented, but I think we need ample opportunity to talk in more detail about the ramifications before there’s any discussion on approving anything at this time.”
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) also suggested that staff include the costs associated with the different proposal points in their presentation, particularly for the items that would entail a fiscal commitment from the county like creating new positions within its ranks. Collins recommended “at least 45 minutes” to discuss the presented items.
The proposals will come before the commissioners again for discussion Feb. 11.
The commissioners also:
- • Heard updates from Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell on progress made toward the status of legislative proposals that the board submitted to the local delegation for consideration by the Maryland General Assembly.
- • Approved a budget amendment increase of $264,000 to provide funding in the capital improvement program for the replacement of the La Plata Library chiller, which failed during the summer.
- • Approved a budget amendment increase of $192,400 to utilize fund balance reserves for the Blue Crabs Stadium seating project that was cancelled by the commissioners during fiscal 2020 budget adoption. The project cannot be supported by bond proceeds and required a funding source to close the project.
- • Approved a budget transfer request of $124,140 to transfer funding from the construction line item to cover the cost of CCTV video by the engineer for the Mattawoman Inflow and Infiltration sewer system.
- • Approved change order No. 39 to provide funding to cover the costs for an additional 250,000 linear feet of CCTV review for the Mattawoman Sewershed Study project.
- • Approved a budget transfer request of $78,010 to transfer funding from the Mattawoman Inflow and Infiltration construction line item contract to fund the continuation of the Program Management Extension contract.
- • Recognized Maryland Maritime Archeology Program Person of the Year Francis Parks for her work.
- • Proclaimed Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 as Catholic Schools Week and recognized three Catholic elementary schools in the county, including Archbishop Neale, St. Mary’s Bryantown and St. Peter’s.
- • Reappointed Charles County members to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
- • Appointed Charles Harding as chairman and reappointed Francine Morgan and Tanya Barnett to the Commission for Veterans Affairs. Also, appointed Joan Sabree as citizen member to the Commission for Veteran Affairs.
- Appointed Lauretta Miles, Elaine Brown and Laura Butrick as citizen members to the Area Council on Aging.
