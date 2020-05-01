Commissioners hear update on COVID-19 issues

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Charles County Board of Commissioners met virtually to discuss COVID-19 updates, fiscal 2021 budget details and an array of other topics.
On April 28, after the pledge of allegiance, the board focused directly on COVID-19 relief and the application process for relief funding of small businesses.
The meeting commenced with a message from Dr. Howard Haft, who has taken over the pandemic response in the county on behalf of the Maryland Department of Health. He updated the board on the status of COVID-19 throughout Charles County — specifically at nursing homes. As of Thursday morning, there were 114 confirmed nursing home resident cases with 40 deaths reported so far, and there were 38 cases among staff members with one staff death so far. The county had logged a total of 564 positive COVID-19 cases so far, with 43 deaths, according to MDH.
Haft said there has been great support from medical centers, and they are moving in the right direction. He added that there are a considerable amount of tests in the county, and a large shipment of personal protective equipment set to arrive on May 1. He said he is planning to meet with assisted living facilities on a weekly basis.
“We have hundreds of tests kits in Charles County, 350 additional for this week’s testing,” Haft said. “We are working with several labs to convert those test kits into actual tests. ... It requires a lab to do it.”
Michelle Lilly, the director of the Department of Emergency Services, said there has been a decrease over the last few weeks on the number of transportations of COVID-19 victims via ambulance.
“Our high point was on April 16 with 25 patients,” Lilly said. “On Sunday, we were down to 14. It is a downward trend ... We stand ready to support all of our response partners.”
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said the staffing at assisted living facilities is “strained” at this time. She wants there to be additional volunteers to allow families to connect with loved ones via telecommunications.
“I am very disturbed that [video conferencing] has not already been implemented at nursing homes in Charles County,” Stewart said. “I speak from experience: My grandmother is in a nursing home. On Monday, I held a Zoom call with my grandmother ... it made her feel better.”
Stewart said that this service needs be a priority and should “already be in place.” She hopes to hear a “positive update” on that service next week.
“They closed the door to visits,” Stewart said. “It is an appropriate thing to do, but it will cause a great deal of emotional pain.”
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III (D) said the small businesses in Charles County are being asked to submit too many documents for the COVID-19 relief fund. He said the feds are requesting fewer documents for their relief fund of small businesses.
“The amount of documents we are requesting are considerably more,” Bowling said. “It seems — from what I am hearing from the business community — that there is two documents that are needed.”
He said there needs to be something that verifies they are local businesses, and that is some of the “feedback” coming from small businesses in Charles County.
Bowling said the interest rate percentage is “almost a full percent higher” than what the federal government is charging for its relief program.
“Maybe if we could work on filing that down,” Bowling said. “To me, those are some of the questions we are receiving from the business community.”
Bowling said he wants to make it “a little bit easier” while retaining the accountability piece. He noted that he knows everyone is “working hard” and that it is an “evolving process.”
He wants there to be certain things that are “cut out” in order to make the process a little bit simpler for small businesses to receive their loans.
Stewart concurred, stating she doesn’t want businesses to go “beyond what the feds requested,” but acknowledges businesses have to provide documentation on how many employees they have, including their average salary.
“Maybe if we could clarify, for people who are just glancing at [the documents required], they realize it really isn’t asking for too much,” Stewart said. “As a business owner, these are things you should have access to.”
Economic Development Director Darréll Brown said that in terms of the documents, the people engaged in the process “are not complaining about the documents.”
“What we have for eligibility requirements are no different from what is being requested in Prince George’s County or Montgomery County,” Brown said. “What we have here is a streamlined process. We are not requiring anything a legitimate business should not already have.”
Brown said there is an intake system to make sure all of the documents are there, then the documents will go through the process. As of now there have been 11 completed applications, however; there are more going through the process.
Chief of Business Development Lucretia Freeman-Buster said the forms are to show proof the businesses do have employees and their taxes are being paid. She noted that the information can be printed from a computer.
The following day, April 29, the commissioners met virtually and discussed the 2021 proposed fiscal budget, the state of emergency and an update on nursing homes.
Haft began the meeting with an update on nursing homes again, as the Maryland Department of Health, under direction from the governor, had begun reporting the number care facility cases and deaths.
“When the virus attacks, it will attack [elderly] in a serious way,” Haft said. “It is slanted toward the elderly and sick. Many [first responders] have been serving. I think we owe them a debt of gratitude for what they have done and continue to do.”
Haft noted that he is following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when releasing statistics and does not want to “compare apples to apples” when releasing information.
“Two cases in a place with five residents is more significant than two cases in a place with 100 residents,” Haft said. “There is no intent to hide any [numbers] from anyone. Just to give the correct story and information.”
Haft believes that the “proper thing to do,” in nursing homes, is to test all of the residents once there is a confirmed positive case. Additionally, the board discussed the proposed fiscal budget for 2021. County Administrator Mark Belton and staff presented the operating budget — a little over $433.4 million and a 2% increase from last year — to the commissioners.
The budget is to maintain the core of the county’s government services such as Charles County Pubic Schools and the operations of the sheriff’s office, the two largest expenditures in the budget.
In a news release, Belton said “the proposed budget balances short-term needs with long-term priorities, but there is no doubt that difficult choices were made during this process.”
Since last fall, the budget planning has been adjusted due to factors such as economic impairment and unemployment from the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting state of emergency.
Commissioners could still make some additional changes to the budget before the May 19 adoption.
On Tuesday, May 5, a virtual public hearing will be held to discuss the proposed budget in which the public is encouraged to chime in on the topic.
