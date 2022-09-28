On Tuesday, Charles commissioners made their first picks of proposed bills as they prepare to send over their 2023 legislative package to the Charles County delegation.
A handful of proposals cleared the first work session to potentially become law when the Charles delegation heads to Annapolis in January.
“Overall I think it’s a diverse package. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of feedback we get from the legislative delegation,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) told Southern Maryland News.
Tuesday afternoon’s work session was the first opportunity to make selections after commissioners and the delegation gathered to review legislative proposals from residents, county agencies and elected leaders.
Among the proposals that advanced were several that were forwarded to last year’s session but failed to become law.
A proposal to create a motor vehicle registration exception for golf carts on Cobb Island will head back to Annapolis after a unanimous vote by commissioners.
The bill would authorize golf carts to be used on roads in Cobb Island as long as the speed does not exceed 30 mph. Drivers would have to remain as far right of the roadway as feasible and drivers must have a valid driver’s license.
Last year, the proposal went to Annapolis as Senate Bill 76 and made it through the state Senate but failed to pass out of a House committee before the end of the session.
A bill that would provide a property tax credit for volunteer emergency responders in the county is also heading back to Annapolis after passing the House but failing to clear the Senate Budget and Taxation committee this past spring.
Joining these bills in the process are several new proposals including one from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to toughen enforcement against unlawful use of off-road vehicles on county roads.
The legislation, if enacted, would give the county enabling authority to regulate the operation of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes in Charles.
According to a copy of the proposal obtained by Southern Maryland News, the county would be able to establish registration requirements, age restrictions and set impound guidelines for riders that violate county law.
According to Jerome Spencer, legal counsel for the sheriff’s office, about 1,000 calls were made last year to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office about rogue off-road vehicles.
Commissioners also gave approval to send legislation that would enable legislation for the county to create a revenue authority if they so wish.
While Collins said that the authority would allow the county an additional mechanism to grow its business tax base, Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) was critical of the measure on concerns that the authority could potentially lead to more taxes on county residents.
The measure passed 3-1 with Bowling the lone dissenter.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) had technical issues during the afternoon session and was unable to vote on proposals.
Other measures that passed included a proposal to allow the county government to meet requirements for notifying residents of newly introduced and enacted legislations as long as the bill is posted to an internet website ordinarily used by the public.
A proposal that would require the Maryland Office of Administrative hearings to create a list of at least a dozen administrative law judges to serve on trial boards is also set to head to Annapolis.
A number of proposals failed to cross over, including a proposal that would have lowered the age requirement of Charles board of education candidates from 21 to 18.
Bowling was highly in favor of the measure in comments during Tuesday’s meeting.
“If an 18-year-old can be on the board of commissioners, why can’t they be on the school board?” Bowling asked.
However, concerns over reluctance from state legislators to back the bill led to a split 2-2 vote with Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D) joining Bowling in voting yes, while Collins and Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) voted no.
Commissioners plan to continue the selection process at their Oct. 18 meeting before formally passing along their legislative package to the legislative delegation.