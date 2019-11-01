Commissioners OK subdivision of tech park parcel

The Board of Charles County Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a proposal to subdivide land near the Maryland Airport that the state deeded to the county in 2005 for use as a science and technology park.
District 3 Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) voted against the proposal during Tuesday’s public meeting after she grilled capital services chief John Stevens about the need to carve out a five-acre parcel around a well that was drilled several years ago on the site to eventually provide water to Bryans Road residents.
“I feel like I don’t know something, like there’s something planned that I don’t know,” Stewart said.
“I can assure you, there’s nothing that I’m aware of that’s planned,” Stevens responded. “Just to be clear, ... not subdividing [the property] does not adversely affect the operation in any way.”
Stevens explained that the five-acre subdivision would be designated as a public use lot that would include a pump house, chlorination equipment, and parking. A water tower could also be constructed on the site in the future if the county were to decide that it was needed.
Stevens first appeared before the county commissioners on Oct. 22 seeking approval to subdivide five acres out of the 50-acre Chapman’s Landing property on Livingston Road across from the Maryland Airport, but Stewart asked him to return with maps showing the precise location of the subdivision and also a legal opinion on the justification for the subdivision.
“It’s been well ... documented that [in] the Bryans Road system, a majority of the users are on private wells ... and they are shallow wells,” Stevens explained during his initial presentation on Oct. 22. “This well was established to ... provide capacity to a public system. And we went deeper and therefore this establishes more capacity for the public water system in the Bryans Road area.”
The well in question was one of several test wells drilled into the Patuxent Aquifer in and around Chapman’s Forest with the intention of eventually connecting them to the Bryans Road water system through the construction of around 6,000 linear feet of underground pipe. Stevens told Stewart the well had been drilled “about two years ago.”
Stewart asked Stevens if there was any reason not to wait to subdivide the land until the county found another use for it, rather than do it now when there was no use planned. Stevens said that it didn’t need to be done, but that his office was simply trying to be proactive.
“In 16 years here this is the first time we’ve subdivided a property [for such a purpose],” Stevens said. “It’s just because ... in case they wanted to do anything else with it, we just wanted to go ahead and clean it up and subdivide it.”
The 50-acre Chapman’s Landing parcel has been a metaphorical battleground between conservationists and advocates of business development in western Charles County.
Early last year the land was on the verge of being deeded to the Conservancy for Charles County along with over 200 acres of adjacent forested land when then-District 1 Commissioner Ken Robinson (D) moved to exempt the parcel from the deed.
Since then, however, the status of the parcel has been in limbo. The property is part of the Watershed Conservation District, which limited its potential for development as a science and technology park. The county’s planning and growth management department was in the process of revisiting the parcel’s zoning, along with the zoning of several other properties adjacent to the Maryland Airport, when the department’s director and deputy director both left to take positions in Anne Arundel County—effectively putting the review process on hold until a new director can be brought on.
The WCD zoning places strict limits on the number and types of buildings that can be built and on the percentage of impermeable surface in the form of parking lots, streets, sidewalks, and roofs. Stevens told the Maryland Independent that county owned properties are exempt from the county’s zoning ordinance.
None of the other commissioners joined in the discussion between Stewart and Stevens before the majority voted to approve the subdivision of the property.
