The Charles County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the expansion of a land conservation zone in the Zekiah Swamp basin and to begin work on a second conservation area in western Charles County that had been recommended in the 2016 comprehensive plan.
The vote caps a five-month long process to get approval for the addition to the Zekiah Watershed Rural Legacy Area, which currently extends south from the Prince George’s County border east of Waldorf to Route 6 around Dentsville. The expansion, which extends nearly to Cobb Island, will almost double the land encompassed in the rural legacy area.
Rural legacy area designations provide local governments and private land trusts with an additional source of funds with which to purchase conservation easements from property owners, in addition to funds allocated for other preservation designations such as Priority Preservation Areas.
County program manager Charles Rice told the commissioners that comments received from the public were overall in support of the expansion, but they also urged the commissioners to establish a similar rural legacy area in the western part of the county. Last month, the Charles County Planning Commission voted to recommend that the county commissioners proceed with the proposed expansion of the Zekiah rural legacy area, but also stipulated that mapping out the Nanjemoy-Mattawoman legacy area should be a priority for next year, in time for submission to the Board of Public Works in early 2021.
Charles County’s 2016 comprehensive plan identifies the establishment of a Nanjemoy-Mattawoman Rural Legacy Area as a short-term priority to be completed within one to three years. However, as the county commissioners have never passed enabling legislation to carry out most of the comp plan’s recommendations, that timeline was never more than advisory in practice.
Similarly, the county’s 2017 land preservation, parks and recreation plan also recommended establishing the Nanjemoy-Mattawoman legacy area, but it did not specify when it should be completed.
Following yesterday’s vote, the expansion proposal will be submitted to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and then to the Maryland Board of Public Works for a vote on approval by late next summer.
During Tuesday’s open session, the county commissioners also voted to approve the formation of an internal work group to look at quality and livability standards for rental properties in the county.
Associate county attorney Danielle Mitchell explained that Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) had expressed an interest in possibly reviving the Property Standards Task Force, which had been convened in 2011 to develop recommendations for maintaining residential properties in the county.
The original task force wrapped up its work the following year after proposing changes to county laws and regulations to make it easier for residents to file nuisance complaints, enforce cleanliness standards and deal with foreclosed properties, among other recommendations.
Mitchell presented the commissioners with a draft set of guidelines for the work group, which would convene for six months and then provide its findings and recommendations to the commissioners.
According to the draft guidelines, the work group’s recommendations would be “intended to improve the quality and livability of residential properties offered for lease in the County” and focus on ways to “enhance” property standards and provide tenants with more protections.
The proposed composition of the work group is staff from the county’s planning, community services and legal departments. Commissioner Gilbert Bowling III (D) suggested that membership be expanded to include a representative of the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors trade association, given the work group’s charge to look at improving rental licensing and registration.
“Because this is an internal ... work group, it may in fact, in terms of results of the work group, it may conclude that one consideration would be to establish a work group that consists of ... entities outside of government,” Collins said.
Mitchell noted that the towns of Indian Head and La Plata already have rental licensing programs. She said that the county’s Codes, Permits, and Inspection Services department had suggested that the county might want to look at implementing something similar.
Mitchell will bring a final draft of the work group’s charge before the county commissioners within the next few weeks for approval.
The county commissioners also gave their consent to a request by Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) to have county staff examine the impact of the Watershed Conservation District on economic development. The commissioners did not discuss the details or deadlines for the review.
Implemented as part of the county’s 2016 comprehensive plan, the WCD zoning was applied to nearly 9,500 parcels of land covering 35,000 acres in western Charles County. Opponents have argued that the WCD infringes on property rights and is detrimental to business development, while supporters say it protects an environmentally sensitive area and helps discourage overdevelopment.
