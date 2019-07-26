Commissioners raise charitable trust questions

Charles County Board of Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) told the director of the Charles County Charitable Trust on Tuesday that he would like to see the organization develop “explicit criteria” for selecting grant winners following accusations made by Charles County Right to Life last week that the trust had turned down a grant application by the Catherine Foundation for political reasons.
Collins encouraged trust executive director Vivian Mills to ensure that the selection criteria “makes it clear to any nonprofit organization that there is established rules in place that determine what organizations will be funded.”
Mills emphasized that the board and staff of the charitable trust, which was set up in 2016 to manage the process of awarding county funds to charitable organizations, adheres to a written code of ethics and that everyone is required to sign a “rigorous” conflict of interest policy.
During the 2020 grant cycle the trust received 46 applications from county nonprofits seeking a total of $1.98 million, from which the trust’s board ultimately selected 28 recipients. The trust’s overall county budget is a little over $1 million, of which the trust allocates $784,100 for grants. The balance is used to pay overhead expenses such as staff salaries and rent.
Commissioners Thomasina Coates (D) and Gilbert Bowling III (D) both asked about the trust’s plans to secure funds from other sources to pay for the overhead expenses, to allow the trust to increase the amount of money it awards to nonprofit organizations.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t bring up some concerns from the community,” Bowling said. “There was some concern with the amount of overhead.”
“I know you’ve been working with staff on that, to try to find ... alternative ways of fundraising ... to pay for that so that full million dollars in grants is given out to the nonprofits in the county.”
“I don’t think the charitable trust will ever be self-sufficient in terms of its funding for operations,” said the trust’s treasurer, Stephen Bunker. “That’s probably never going to happen.”
Bunker pointed out that, prior to the establishment of the trust, salaried county staff fulfilled the administrative duties that the trust has since taken on. He added that most grant-making organizations prefer to fund programs rather than administrative costs, making the search difficult.
Mills argued that a track record is a prerequisite of being able to secure overhead grants, and now that the trust has completed its fourth award cycle, it probably has a long enough history to begin applying successfully for such grants.
“I would be the last person in the world who would be anti-raising money,” Mills said. “After all, we are ourselves a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. But [there are] a couple of impediments in the early life of an organization. It’s really very difficult to persuade any funder to give any ... support when you don’t have a track record yet. I think we are at the point now where we are at that stage where we can really show the track record that we have and the benefits that we’re providing to the nonprofits that are here in the community. And that’s really important.”
Recreation pass for low-income residents approved
During Tuesday’s marathon open session — the county commissioners’ last regularly scheduled meeting until September — the commissioners also voted to approve a new recreational activities pass for low-income residents.
During the preparation of the fiscal year 2020 budget that went into effect at the beginning of this month, the county commissioners had asked the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism to explore options for allowing the county’s low-income residents to gain access to recreational activities at a lower cost.
Last year the department rolled out an annual pass that offers residents unlimited access to community recreation centers and pools. The passes cost $100 per adult or $50 per senior, with an additional $50 fee for access to the county’s swimming pools.
The commissioners voted unanimously to allocate $100,000 from the county’s general fund to provide up to 400 low-income residents a $150 credit that can be used to pay for recreational programs, along with an annual pass. Participants would be charged a 20% “co-pay” for each program they use.
At the request of the county commissioners, department director Eileen Minnick and county recreation chief Sam Drury, who presented the proposal, promised to return to the commissioners in four months with data on the program’s success, as well as recommendations for ways to offer similar discounts to the county’s seniors.
Crossing guard, parking bills passed
The county commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve two amendments to the county code that will grant the Charles County Sheriff’s Office the authority to appoint school crossing guards and make parking regulations more consistent with state law.
Sheriff’s office attorney Jerome Spencer explained that the county code currently says that the Board of Public Safety is responsible for appointing school crossing guards. Following the dissolution of that board in the 1990s, that responsibility has since fallen on the sheriff, but the code has never been updated to reflect that change.
Spencer also introduced a bill that brings the county code’s parking regulations into closer alignment with state law on where it is illegal to stop or park a vehicle. Under the revised code, drivers parking on a street are required to park parallel with the curb, as opposed to nose-in, which many drivers do on cul-de-sacs.
The new parking regulations also make it illegal to park in front of a ramp designed for people with disabilities, on private property without the owner’s permission, and on the “travel portion” of a road.
The updated code also adds definitions for “stopping” and “standing,” which are distinguished by the reason a vehicle is halted. Stopping is considered a momentary pause to avoid an accident or to comply with an officer’s directions. Standing, on the other hand, involves halting for a longer period of time, such as to pick up or drop off passengers.
With the approval of the county commissioners, the county code will be amended to include both of these bills.
Twitter: @PaulIndyNews