Commissioners restore Fresh Start funding

In a split vote, the Charles County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to release funding for Charles County Public Schools’ proposed Fresh Start Academy that had been put on hold in June following the publication of a Maryland Office of the Attorney General letter that had argued the program was not in compliance with state law.
In seeking the restoration of the funding, Charles County Board of Education chairwoman Virginia R. McGraw told the county commissioners in a letter that the board had revised the program’s guidelines to make participation in the program voluntary, which the board believed addressed the OAG’s concerns that enrollment in the program was tantamount to an illegal suspension for pre-kindergarten through second-grade students.
“We feel as though we’ve done everything you’ve asked us to do,” Superintendent Kimberly Hill told the commissioners. “We’ve addressed concerns by the commissioners, the delegation, the NAACP and the community. And we feel as though we’ve met the terms of the motion that you passed on June 18.”
During the June 18 commissioner meeting at which the commissioners voted on the school system’s 2021 budget, Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D), Vice President Bobby Rucci (D) and Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) voted to move $452,200 earmarked for the program out of the school system’s operating budget and into the county’s contingency budget until Hill could provide legal advice showing that the program was in compliance with state law.
However, the school system and the board of education decided to move ahead with the program anyway, transferring money from elsewhere in the school system’s discretionary budget to cover the shortfall.
The board of education also obtained a legal opinion from the law firm PK Law that concluded the state attorney general’s letter had erred in its interpretation of state law regarding restorative practices and interventions in school settings, and that the Fresh Start Academy was not in violation of state education law.
During Tuesday’s open session, Hill explained to the commissioners that the board of education sought the legal opinion of an outside counsel rather than a new opinion from the state attorney general’s office because it had not been the one to request the opinion in the first place. The OAG’s letter had been drafted by Counsel to the General Assembly Sandra Benson Brantley at the request of Del. Erek L. Barron (D-Prince George’s) and Del. Elizabeth “Susie” Proctor (D-Charles, Prince George’s). Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) explained that it would have been “inappropriate” for the board of education to seek a new letter from the state attorney general.
Stewart, an educator in the Prince George’s County school system, said that parents whose children do not have disciplinary problems “can’t wrap their brain around” the need for a program that is intended to help violently disruptive students for whom all other methods of intervention, such as counseling and discipline, have failed.
Collins, acknowledging “the passion on both sides of this discussion,” said that the controversy surrounding the program has “impacted the community no matter how you look at it” but that ultimately it was the board of education’s responsibility to set education policy.
Opponents of the program argue that it violates federal mandates for individualized education plans and amounts to racial profiling and segregation of students given the disproportionately large number of African American students who are suspended from schools in Charles County as well as across the state.
Coates, drawing on the personal experience of a relative, raised concerns that removing a student from their classroom, even temporarily, to participate in the Fresh Start Academy could stigmatize the student, no matter how well-intentioned the intervention was.
“It was not effective then and I don’t see ... where it’s going to be effective now, voluntary or not,” Coates said.
Rucci, who commented that the decision to make participation in the program voluntary “makes a huge difference,” voted this time with Stewart and Commissioner Gilbert Bowling III (D) to restore the funds.
Following the vote, Hill told the Maryland Independent that she and the board of education were “very pleased” with the restoration of the funding.
“For them to restore it tells us that they recognize that, as they said, the elected board of education is responsible for education policy,” Hill said. “Our job as staff members is to follow through with that policy decision.”
Hill said that with regard to the public perception of the Fresh Start Academy, “people are going to believe what they want to believe right now.”
“I think the proof will be in the pudding, when we open a program that we believe is ... going to meet the needs of the very small number of students who need additional support ... and intervention while they’re still young so that they can learn to cope and they can get back into the regular school and the regular classroom and be successful,” Hill said.
Deputy superintendent Amy L. Hollstein noted that Fresh Start Academy will be providing resources and services to the families of participating students as well, including allowing parents to observe their students from behind glass partitions as they engage in learning activities. Such “behind-the-glass” observations are a feature of the reading recovery teacher-training program at Billingsley Elementary School, she said.
Hollstein said she expected the earliest that students would be referred to the Fresh Start Academy would be in mid-November.
