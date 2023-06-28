On Tuesday afternoon, discord between the Charles County commissioners spilled into open session once more after one board member accused another of defaming him in a May 15 press release.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) leveled the accusations during an agenda item on commissioners' rules and procedures.
“I’m upset because the things are, quite frankly, false” Bowling said in his opening statements on the matter.
The conversation centered around a press release issued by Bruce Branch, executive director of the Maryland Business and Clergy Partnership, issued days before a press conference for Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) on May 18 at the Courtyard Marriott in Waldorf.
The press conference served as the first public comments by Coates into allegations of harassment and racial discrimination made by County Administrator Mark Belton.
The allegations led to the June 2020 censure in which Coates was ordered to not have any decision-making power over Belton’s job status with the county.
The censure was revealed by Bowling after Coates attempted to participate in a potential vote on Belton’s status as county administrator on Dec. 13, 2022. That led to a lawsuit by Bowling and Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) to keep the censure in place. A preliminary injunction on Jan. 24 did just that until a final decision is made.
The release last month claimed that Bowling was fired from his position on the Prince George’s County Police Department over accusations of racism, which Bowling vehemently denied and claimed that Coates defamed him.
Bowling, who at one time was the assistant commander of the Prince George’s County Police Department District 1 station in Hyattsville, retired in 2022.
Bowling told Coates he requested the agenda item to give Coates an opportunity to apologize in public.
“I don’t believe in speaking behind people’s back, so I’m coming to you face to face, so to speak with you being virtual,” Bowling said. He was in attendance at the meeting and Coates logged in virtually.
Coates immediately lashed out at Bowling, attributing the release to Branch.
“You need to contact Mr. Branch. I will not sit here and speak for Mr. Branch,” Coates said. “My statements and remarks are not the same that Mr. Branch made ... talk to the person that actually wrote it.”
When contacted by Southern Maryland News, Branch absolved Coates of any involvement with writing the May 15 release.
“Thomasina Coates had nothing to do with that release,” Branch said. “That release was a product of the Maryland Business and Clergy Partnership.”
Branch was present at the May 18 rally and Coates addressed the press release, but her remarks did not reference Bowling being fired. Regardless, the release was promoted as a way for Coates to publicly address the ongoing saga and contained contact information to obtain a "full statement" from Coates.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) then moved to table the discussion to a closed session at a later date to consider the matter and any potential discipline.
Collins said he was against the public nature of the conversation, which was delayed by two weeks after Coates was absent from the June 13 meeting (the board did not meet last week).
“By going in this direction, we’re approving an 'anything goes' standard of evidence,” Collins said.
The back and forth between the commissioners was the latest twist in a story that has entered its seventh month and cost county residents over $785,000 in legal fees so far, according to a June 13 report on legal fees obtained by Southern Maryland News.
The conversations on the topic, which have often been contentious, have also frustrated county residents.
“The open fighting is not good,” Joseph Mank of Waldorf told Southern Maryland News. “Our government is splintered.”
A hearing into the lawsuit is scheduled for July 28.
