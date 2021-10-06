Charles County residents and stakeholders may have a chance to weigh in on how a board to recommend changes in policing will be assembled.
The proposal was suggested by Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) during Tuesday’s briefing to county commissioners on how the county would comply with House Bill 670, a sweeping police reform law passed last spring.
The law, known as the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, requires the establishment of several boards to manage policing, including a requirement that each county establish a police accountability board.
The boards would have several functions, including quarterly meetings with heads of law enforcement agencies to improve matters of policing.
“At the end of the day, this legislation is historical in many ways,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said of the law that allows an increased level of civilian oversight in policing.
But while the law outline many of the board’s functions, each county was given latitude on how to establish it.
Danielle Mitchell, associate county attorney, presented a draft of how the board would take shape in Charles County.
A nine-member panel would be selected from two individuals from each commissioner district and one at-large bid.
Mitchell said that the alignment would assure that the board would have representation from across the county.
Board members would serve up to two four-year terms, though members would continue at the expiration of their terms until a successor was chosen.
Other issues, such as eligibility requirements and training for board members, were yet to be decided.
In order to hear opinions from the community, commissioners asked for options on how to proceed with a public meeting to discuss how members would be chosen.
Stewart suggested a series of meetings that would be held with members of the public and stakeholders on a different topic regarding the board at each meeting.
Commissioners asked for a series of options to be presented for discussion when the commission reconvenes on Oct. 19.
In other business, the Charles County commissioners authorized the sale of up to $70 million in bonds to take place on Nov. 16.
The bond sales will finance work at certain facilities, equipment and grounds managed by the county.
The amounts were divided into three areas — facilities and infrastructure work ($38.5 million), sewer and waste projects ($25.5 million) and school capacity projects ($6 million).
There were no public comments on the bonds during Tuesday’s hearing.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews