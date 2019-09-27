Commissioners to seek 301 interchange funding

The Charles County Board of Commissioners will ask Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to include $13.5 million for improvements to U.S. 301 and Western Parkway in his budget submission to the General Assembly next year.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) championed the request during Tuesday’s commissioner open session, successfully persuading her colleagues that it would send a clear message that transportation investment is a priority of the board. The funding request was one of three being considered by the commissioners for submission to the governor, along with a visitor’s center for Mallows Bay and restoration of the Rich Hill farmhouse in Bel Alton.
“This board agreed on our goals, and on the top of the list is transportation,” Stewart said. “”We have an opportunity to get some funds to have support for development in our county that will bring in jobs. We have the opportunity and I think we should take that opportunity.”
In presenting the three options to the commissioners during last week’s open session, county administrator Mark Belton pointed out that the competition for inclusion in the governor’s budget proposal was typically fierce, and few counties were likely to see their projects named. The best chance, he said, would be to pick a project that was closely aligned with Hogan’s priorities.
Stewart argued that the funding for improvements to U.S. 301 and Western Parkway aligned with Hogan’s emphasis on economic development and infrastructure improvements. Darrell Brown, the county’s director of economic development, had proposed the request to Belton.
“I think the fascinating thing about this conversation ... is that none of this money is guaranteed, but at the end of the day ... I think Commissioner Stewart is very persuasive,” Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said, adding that he was “persuaded by [the] argument that this is something that we clearly need and, if nothing else, we’re making the governor aware that this is extremely important to our priority as we move forward as a government.”
A flyover interchange at the U.S. 301 and Route 5 intersection is included in the Maryland Department of Transportation’s five-year Consolidated Transportation Program for state road projects. The planning phase of that project is currently underway, but construction is not expected to begin for at least a decade.
During its 2018 session, the General Assembly earmarked $13 million for construction of the interchange. However, because the construction phase is still far in the future, the money was not used and eventually reverted back to MDOT’s discretion. This subsequently triggered rumors that Hogan had “pulled” the funding from the project.
The governor’s budget is typically unveiled in January, at the outset of the General Assembly session.
Earlier in the session, Stewart had found herself on the other side of a vote to refund $585,000 to a developer seeking to cancel its plans for a subdivision and transfer the land into a conservation easement instead.
Holly Hall Properties LLC, the developer of the 172-acre Holly Hall subdivision in Nanjemoy, had signed a developer rights and responsibilities agreement with the county. DRRAs were a method that the county used for several years to help fund new school construction, allowing developers to build new homes in areas with overcrowded schools in exchange for payments toward increasing school capacity.
With the decision not to proceed with the development and instead to sell the land to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for placement into a perpetual conservation easement, the developer sought the transfer of the project’s school seat allocations to another project. However, county ordinance prohibits such transfers, and the county offered instead to return the $585,000 the developer had paid as part of its DRRA.
Stewart expressed concern that approving the refund would set a precedent for other developers, noting that there was nothing in the DRRA that explicitly obligated the county to return the money should the project not proceed.
County Attorney Wes Adams said that he believed the project was in the final year of a 12-year extension granted by the planning commission, after which the school seat allocations would expire.
Commissioner Gilbert Bowling III (D), reading from a letter of approval drafted by Adams’ office, noted that the granting of a conservation easement meant that there would be no impact on county schools, and that even if the conservation easement were not granted, the land is zoned for small subdivisions only and such a large project would not be permitted in the future. The Holly Hill project had originally been granted an exception to the small-subdivision requirement.
“You can say that it’s unique circumstances, but I guarantee you there’s a line of developers that can come forth and put forth an argument, and they’re going to say, probably those same words, we have unique circumstances,” Stewart argued. “A policy has not been presented to me that shows that we ... can give over half a million dollars back. This is a large amount of money, and you’re making a decision not based on policy, and I have a problem with that.”
Adams said that there was no legal obligation for the county to return the money.
“Any other developer that wishes to attempt to avail themselves of any sort of refund for giving back their land, I think, would have to demonstrate from a policy perspective something incredibly unique or incredibly different than just ‘Our speculation didn’t work out,’” Adams said.
Stewart drew the analogy of purchasing a car, storing it in a garage for 10 years and then attempting to return it to the dealer for a refund.
“They would laugh at me,” she said. “Based on [the] contract, there’s no obligation for the county to do this. Based on [the] lack of policy, there’s no reason stating that we should give this money back, other than based on maybe personal relationships with the developer.”
Bowling argued that Stewart’s car analogy did not apply because while cars depreciate in value over time, the value of land tends to appreciate.
Stewart’s was the sole vote against approving the refund.
