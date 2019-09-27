Tuesday’s public hearing on the proposed expansion of a land conservation zone in the Zekiah Swamp basin ended up being an impromptu referendum on the fate of a proposed second conservation area that had been called for in the county’s 2016 comprehensive plan.
Of the 23 people who testified before the Charles County Board of Commissioners on the Zekiah Watershed Rural Legacy Area expansion, 15 explicitly called on the county to propose the creation of a Nanjemoy-Mattawoman Rural Legacy Area to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
While county program director Charles Rice has said he favors seeking a rural legacy area designation in the western part of the county, he recommended that the county aim to have that proposal ready to submit to DNR next year. Several supporters of a Nanjemoy-Mattawoman rural legacy area urged the commissioners to submit it along with, or even instead of, the Zekiah proposal.
“We support expansion of the Zekiah Rural Legacy Area and creation of a Nanjemoy-Mattawoman Rural Legacy Area, as called for in the 2016 comprehensive plan,” said Kimberly Golden Brandt, the director of Smart Growth Maryland. “We’d like to see these applications submitted to the state in February of next year.”
The existing Zekiah Watershed Rural Legacy Area extends from the Prince George’s County border east of Waldorf to the Dentsville area and encompasses 30,000 acres. It includes the state’s largest natural hardwood swamp forest as well as more than 50 historic sites, over 100 archaeological sites and several properties that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The proposed expansion would extend from Route 6 around Dentsville nearly to Cobb Island and would nearly double the amount of land encompassed by the rural legacy area.
Rural legacy area designations provide local governments and private land trusts with an additional source of funds with which to purchase conservation easements from property owners. Having the rural legacy area designation in addition to other designations such as Priority Preservation Areas and legislatively mandated tier designations opens up additional funding avenues for property owners.
Another reason the county is interested in expanding the Zekiah rural legacy area is that it would also include land that would be eligible for funding from the U.S. Navy to preserve it as a way to prevent encroachment by developers on the activities of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren across the Potomac River in Virginia.
Earlier this month, the Charles County Planning Commission voted to recommend that the county commissioners proceed with the proposed expansion of the Zekiah rural legacy area, but stipulated that mapping out the Nanjemoy-Mattawoman legacy area should be a priority for next year.
The 2016 comprehensive plan identifies the establishment of a Nanjemoy-Mattawoman Rural Legacy Area as a short-term priority to be completed within one to three years. However, as the county commissioners have never passed enabling legislation to carry out most of the comp plan’s recommendations, that timeline was never more than advisory in practice.
Similarly, the county’s 2017 land preservation, parks and recreation plan also recommended establishing the Nanjemoy-Mattawoman legacy area, but did not stipulate a timeframe for its completion.
“I think that not doing the Nanjemoy and Mattawoman plan first, since it’s already in the comprehensive plan, kind of doesn’t smell right,” said Chris Dudley of Bryans Road. “It doesn’t lead to trust.”
Several attendees noted that, unlike landowners in rural legacy areas who are able to sell their land into conservation easements and thus see some financial return on their decision, property owners in the Watershed Conservation District were not compensated when their land was downzoned.
Jason Henry of Indian Head pointed out that since the Zekiah Watershed legacy area was established in 1998, $18.5 million dollars have been spent to preserve 29 properties totaling 4,377 acres.
“But in 2016, Charles County downzoned 35,000 acres with 9,000 property owners with no compensation,” Henry said. “In the WCD, we sit today with over 9,000 property owners who are limited to one dwelling unit per 20 acres and requirements that they can only have 8% impervious surface on their land. This is not just, this is not right, and it creates a social and economic injustice.”
For the property owners in the WCD, said Katie Stickel of Nanjemoy, “the words ‘voluntary’ nor ‘compensation’ weren’t anywhere in those documents. Those people, those landowners, they can’t use that compensation to retire because there wasn’t any. They can’t use that money to send their children to college because they didn’t get any. They can’t use it to transition into other [agricultural] products because, again, this was forced upon them.”
“I would ask, in the nature of fairness, that the board look at suspending, delaying the Zekiah Swamp expansion until the people on the western side of the county in the WCD are made whole,” Stickel said.
At the conclusion of the public hearing, the county commissioners voted unanimously to keep the public record open for an additional 14 days to allow the submission of additional written testimony.
Commissioner approval is required before the planning department can submit the plan to the Department of Natural Resources for review, after which the Maryland Board of Public Works will decide whether to authorize the expansion next year.
