The Charles County Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve the creation of the role of chief equity officer within the government staff.
The commissioners had begun discussing the role at last week’s session, at which time Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) voiced concerns about increasing the budget to accommodate the role. Stewart said at the time that she was concerned about how “some of my colleagues are spending money like it’s growing on trees,” as the role would require a $113,300 increase to the budget. At Tuesday’s meeting, Stewart remained resolute that she understood and agreed with the stated need for the role as previously presented by county human resources director Alexis Blackwell, but the fiscal concerns in her view were of too much concern.
Following the discourse last week on the matter, the board had deferred further discussion to next year, and the meeting agenda first released last week did not originally list resuming the conversation. However, the agenda was amended Friday afternoon to include it. Four of the five commissioners voted in favor of approving the budget increase to allow for the role, with Stewart’s being the sole dissenting vote.
While appearing before the board, county budget chief Jacob Dyer said the funds necessary to support the role are available. Dyer explained that income tax revenues for fiscal year 2020 are greater than what they had originally predicted and adopted. Had they known, he said, they would have accounted for those funds at the time.
Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) — who had not been present at the dais when the board discussed the role last week, having left the room early on during Blackwell’s remarks — reiterated to the board their stated shared goal of working to achieve more diversity, both for county government employees and all the county’s residents. The chief equity officer role, he said, goes hand-in-hand with that and its establishment has been in the works for some time.
“I want to make it clear that I view this position as being transformative to Charles County government,” Collins said, adding that such roles are already commonplace in other jurisdictions and have been acknowledged nationally as best practices for creating a fair work environment. The role, he said, could help ensure county resources are divvied up fairly for all.
“This is a needed endeavor, a needed position in Charles County government,” Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) said, agreeing with Collins’ statements.
Stewart said her budgetary concerns about the role remain. “In theory,” she said, the role is necessary, but she was still “not inclined” to allow for the role’s existence when they are already struggling to accommodate raises for existing staff. She also expressed about the board “just talking a good game” about wanting to foster diversity, but not doing anything to actually achieve the same.
“The rub for me is I recognize progress, I recognize moving forward,” Stewart said. “But at the same time, we have a responsibility to our current employees.”
Commissioner Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling (D) said the role is important if the board wants to emphasize their commitment to being more equitable. The last budget cycle, he noted, they’d allocated “about $500,000” for a disparity study to the county’s economic development division to assess whether they were meeting equity guideposts for “minority business and such” in the county.
In moving forward with the chief equity officer role, Bowling posited, they may want to consider commissioning a study to assess exactly what that person would focus on once they join the ranks of county government.
“Commissioner Collins is right. It’s not something small ... it’s a big deal,” Bowling said. “I think for the next generation coming along it’s important to send a good, clear message that you support equity. I just think the details are important, how we move forward with it.”
Coates said that in conversations, she had heard of instances of “departments that are sitting on positions that they haven’t filled” or didn’t require, and questioned whether they should look into transferring one of those potential vacancies to use for the chief equity officer. The roles are currently funded, Coates said, and are either not filled or will not be filled.
Though Coates did not say which department had reportedly done so, she said a representative of one county office approached her after seeing last week’s meeting and volunteered a position from their office. Stewart replied that it would be “very interesting to find out” which director had made that offer, as department directors typically approach them during budget deliberations to ask for more hands on deck and not fewer. Coates responded that it wouldn’t be appropriate to say who had made that offer at that moment.
Just after Commissioner Bobby Rucci (D) wondered aloud whether it wouldn’t be better to make the position a contract role rather than permanent for its first year, Collins pointed out that “a lot of [the board members’] suggestions are things that would be initiated by the position” to applause from those in the audience.
After Blackwell returned to voice support for the addition of the role once more and emphasize the benefits it would bring in working to fight systemic racism in the county, Stewart replied that neither she nor any of her fellow commissioners were opposed to the role in concept, but reiterated her concerns about the budget again and once more just before the vote was held.
“With all due respect, Commissioner Collins, what Ms. Blackwell just said is not the question before us,” Stewart said. “We don’t need to hear about the need. We know the need. ... The question before us is how we’re going to pay for it.”
The commissioners also:
• Voted to approve a contingency transfer request of $518,000 for a facility plan to address improvements at the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• Voted to approve a budget transfer request of $17,230 to purchase EnerGov licenses for the Department of Health.
• Voted to approve a budget transfer request and budget amendment totaling more than $1.89 million to award a construction contract for the Detention Center Intake Area project, to pay for a higher than anticipated bid award.
• Discussed revisions and approved a letter from the Charles County Board of Commissioners to Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative regarding opportunities to partner on providing broadband access. Bowling recused himself from the vote, and said he would do so on future matters pertaining to the letter following a conversation with the county attorney’s office regarding a perceived conflict of interest.
• Heard briefings from the Department of Planning staff.
• Heard an update on the RecAssist program, a county recreation initiative to provide access to its services for seniors and low-income residents.
