What is the key to a good relationship between a county executive and a county council?
For former Frederick County Executive Jana Gardner, the most important aspect was communication.
“I don’t think in the charter you can write in how communication should work, but electing people who communicate well is the key to success,” Gardner told Charles County Charter Board members on Aug. 24.
Charles County is considering a switch from the commissioner form of government to charter form, which takes away some oversight from state legislators for local laws and often includes an elected county executive in addition to elected council members.
Gardner served time as a Frederick County commissioner and later as commissioner president between 1998 and 2010 before becoming the county’s first executive in 2014. She finished out her terms as county executive last December.
Gardner said communication was key to her time in office, adding that her experience as commissioner helped make the transition smoother.
“I had weekly meetings with the council president and vice president to make sure they had everything they needed for a council meeting and share what was going on from a managerial side,” Gardner said.
That conversation was especially vital in terms of passing legislation, as county executives cannot forward legislation themselves.
Instead, Gardner sent most of her legislation proposals to the council president to be introduced with the exception of special interest legislation, which she would send to the councilor that was the liaison on an issue, such as affordable housing.
During her comments to board members, Gardner added that the county also found ways to avoid increasing costs to county residents as much as possible.
For example, the county executive and county council both had an attorney assigned from within the county attorney’s office so that both entities could make use of county resources, which Gardner called an advantage.
Frederick County also did not add additional staff to county divisions when they made the switch to charter, opting to keep current division heads and making them available to the council when needed during meetings.
Frederick County also opted not to add a county police force, instead keeping the sheriff’s office as the primary policing agency in the county.
When asked by Dottery Butler-Washington, charter board member and Charles school board member, why the county kept its sheriff's office, Gardner said it was in response to public opinion that was in favor of the top cop in the county remaining as a position elected by voters.
According to the Maryland State Archives, eleven counties — Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, Talbot, and Wicomico — have a charter form of government.
Of those counties, five (Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s) have police agencies in addition to sheriff’s offices.
The charter board plans to hear from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 14 to get an overview of its operations.
Last week's meeting also included an update on several workgroups within the charter board working on various parts of the new charter in preparation for public hearings later this year.
Butler-Washington said the executive work group had some concerns with language in section 409 of the 2014 charter, which the work group is using as a base.
According to a copy of the 2014 document obtained by Southern Maryland News, that section deals with the replacement process for the county executive.
“We thought it was not clear and we want to make sure the charter is clear for anyone who reads it,” Butler-Washington said.
The group submitted several revisions for the new document including making the county council responsible for picking a new executive candidate instead of having the central committee of the party in control of the seat make the selection.
However, Danielle Mitchell, assistant county attorney, said there was a benefit to keeping the central committees involved in the process as it provides a “check” on the county council.
The draft of the executive section will be discussed at the board’s Sept. 28 meeting.
Christopher Harrington, charter board member and coordinator of the budget work group, said his group was focused on topics of long-term financial planning, reporting and oversight.
“The goal is to examine how we can really focus on transparency, financial stability and accountability in the charter,” Harrington said.
