Composition notebooks, binders, pencils, pens, crayons, glue sticks and 330 backpacks were among the hot items given away Saturday at Sky Zone of Waldorf, where several community partners came together to make a big difference for hundreds of families in need and help children start the school year off right.
The doors didn’t open until 10 a.m. but residents were already lined up outside waiting as early as 7:30 a.m., that Lisa Ambers, founder and president of Beyond the Classroom Inc. which organized a month-long school supplies drive, was happy to see for the second year in a row.
Ambers’ body may have been tired due to countless shopping trips, pickups around the community and preparations the night before, but her heart was fueled with love thanks to franchise owner Paul Facchina Jr., who she said provided more than just a welcoming atmosphere for community partners to invest in the youth.
“Paul is a giving man. The whole point was he wanted to do it so that I could get the recognition as a nonprofit and then when people donated to me, they can write it off as a tax,” said Ambers, emphasizing that last year’s turnout included more than 300 families. “All of the community partners came together and we made this happen. I just want to make sure that Paul gets the limelight because he believes in giving back and opened his doors to have all of the partners featured.”
“It’s unspeakable joy to me. I can’t explain it,” Ambers added as she held back tears. “All the work, all the visits to the different stores and carrying the boxes — it made it worth it. The smiles on all the kids’ and parents’ faces was priceless. You can’t put a price tag on that because it’s just beautiful.”
For Facchina, a La Plata resident who owns the Sky Zones in White Plains and Bowie, said it was a no-brainer to donate school supplies and meeting rooms as he was just waiting for the opportunity to present itself.
“That’s what we’re all about here at Sky Zone,” Facchina said. “When I bought this [franchise], it was about the community to start with. So, our mantra is ‘if you want your community to love you, you got to love it.’ And we’ve got to make a profound, positive impact on our community so having strategic partnerships with Beyond the Classroom and others is just amazing. This is exactly what we want to do.”
Saturday’s backpack and school supplies drive was sponsored by Facchina and FGS LLC. Ambers was joined by her sister, brother-in-law, niece and a handful of like-minded friends, including Saundra Pace representing Ambitious Women on a Mission; Tanya Harrell from Home Away Transitional Services; Top Teens of America’s Southern Maryland chapter; Top Ladies of Distinction Southern Maryland Chapter President Melba Ford; and Divine by Design Mentoring founder/CEO Ebony Belt.
“We serve the same community, and I just wanted to ensure that our children have what they need to go back to school,” said Belt, a Waldorf resident whose organization mentors girls aged 12 to 22 that have experienced traumatic situations such as domestic violence, human trafficking and homelessness. “It makes us feel good to be able to see a sigh of relief with the parents. And then, of course, to also see the joy on the kids’ faces when they get their book bags and school supplies.”
“Oftentimes, we forget when children don’t have what they need to go back. That’s a stressor on them as well,” Belt continued. “They just need a resource that will make them feel like they got a second chance to do it all over, or have that push to help them get to where they want to go.”
FGS representative Karen Krechman said “it’s an honor to do something like this,” especially with people like Facchina and Ambers who have “a great heart.”
“Randy Johnson, the president and CEO of FGS, is the one who sponsors this and he loves helping out the community,” said Krechman, who is Johnson’s administrative assistant. “Today was the first time that I volunteered. Last year, we just sponsored so I came this year on behalf of FGS to see everyone work and partner together. It’s just incredible to witness the children’s faces light up when they got to pick what they wanted. It’s definitely a heartfelt feeling and we received a lot of thank you’s from the parents. Any chance we can give back, we all should.”
Krechman appreciates Ambers for “pouring her heart and soul” into having everything “lined up and ready to go,” from shopping for supplies to facilitating the giveaway process, she said.
“We always send book bags and money to support, but actually coming out and physically being here makes a difference,” Ford said. “Giving the kids the book bags and seeing the smiles on their faces was so nice to see. They didn’t go for the expensive book bags; they just went for the one that spoke to them. A lot of parents really appreciated it and that is why we do it. Giving back to the community is what we do and we love that.”
Community pickup dates for school supplies occurred July 22 through Aug. 18 and drop-offs, which took place at the Waldorf Sky Zone, began Aug. 3 and ended Friday. Thanks to various monetary donations from Good Samaritans, additional purchases were made at local stores including Staples, Office Depot, Walmart and Target, according to Ambers.
As for next year’s goal, Ambers said the collaborations will be much bigger as she hopes to be a blessing to at least 500 children in need.
“It’s a lot of work. The only thing that bothers me is the people who walked out of here today and didn’t get a backpack. But that shows you that there’s a need,” Ambers said. “I just love what I do. I’ll give someone the shirt off of my back. My dad believed in this and it’s instilled in me. I know he is in Heaven, smiling down on me. Next year, I’m going to shoot for 500-plus backpacks.”
“You can’t put that in words,” said Facchina. “When you can give and actually see the instant result, it’s priceless. It really, truly is priceless. It makes everything worthwhile.”
When it comes to searching for more strategic partnerships in the community, Facchina has a simple request for others “to put their money where their mouth is” just like he has done.
“This is a personal challenge from Paul Facchina Jr., to every business around, to donate to this cause and help Lisa make this thing bigger, better and touch more people in the community,” he said. “We had people leave here today without a backpack. We gave away 330 backpacks and there were still kids that left here upset and disappointed. So, do you know what that means? … That means we need more corporate citizens to donate to Beyond the Classroom and make this thing bigger next year than it’s been the last two years.”
