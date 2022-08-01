The Charles County Sheriff’s Office conducted a second enforcement operation to remove reckless off-road vehicle riders on area roads.
The sheriff’s office announced the enforcement operation by the Community Oriented Policing Services Unit through a press release on July 29.
Officers were in the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf on July 27 when they observed a man allegedly driving an all-terrain vehicle in a reckless manner.
The man, later identified as Demetrius Charles Dorsey, 21, of La Plata, allegedly fled to a storage unit and stowed the vehicle inside before he was stopped by officers.
Dorsey was charged with misdemeanor operating an off-road vehicle on government property and several traffic violations for negligent driving, reckless driving, driving an uninsured vehicle on a roadway and other traffic-related charges.
A subsequent search warrant for the storage facility allegedly seized eight all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes and tools used to obliterate vehicle identification numbers.
All vehicles were impounded and the investigation is ongoing.
This is the second report of an operation against reckless off-road vehicle drivers this summer.
In June, the sheriff's office stopped two riders in the area of St. Thomas Drive, Village Street and Stoddert Middle School.
Tavon James Dodson, 26, of Waldorf and Sean Gerard Estep, 36, of Waldorf were arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor driving an off-road vehicle on government property.
Estep also received additional charges for resisting arrest, removal or obliteration of a vehicle serial number and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance.