A conceptual site plan for a new development on Piney Church Road met stiff resistance from residents during Monday’s Charles County Planning Commission meeting.
Percontee Inc. presented a plan to bring 300 single-family lots to an 116.4-acre parcel of land located near the Robert D. Stethem Memorial Sports Complex.
The planned site sits across from the Bannister and Wakefield subdivisions to the north, the Groves at Piney Orchard development in the southwest, and the aforementioned sports complex to the southeast.
“Piney Church Road was not built to accommodate over 300-plus new homeowners,” Eric Robinson of Waldorf said in his public comment on the subdivision.
Complaints about traffic and environmental concerns were made clear in public comments that were unanimously in opposition to the proposed development.
The main issue was with the makeup of Piney Church Road itself, which is a two-lane residential street.
Three access ways to the development were shown on the site plan, but all three would connect to Piney Church Road.
Information on how traffic would be affected by the development was not presented during Monday’s meeting.
“Our intent was to gain information from the public to incorporate those plans into the project,” Mike Przybocki, an associate with the engineering and design firm Soltesz, said during the meeting.
The public comment session on Monday served as an opportunity for the public to give their thoughts on the project, and the planning commission did not take any action during Monday’s meeting on whether or not the project will continue.
Piney Branch granted extension
A second extension was granted on Monday for a proposed 49-lot development on La Plata Road.
Piney Branch Estates was originally approved in 2013, and received a two-year extension in 2019. However, Peggy Dobson, who was represented by Soltesz, requested another extension to 2025 due to an issue regarding the allocation of school seats to the subdivision.
According to the request for extension, middle school students would attend Milton Somers Middle School, which has been overcapacity for some time.
However, in December last year, eight seats became available for the neighborhood, which was accepted in March of this year.
“Because of the recent development, it is now possible for lots to be recorded and progress to be made to achieve ‘substantial completion,’ before the third and last extension of time would be necessary in 2025,” the letter read.
The application for extension was approved with several conditions related to traffic engineering, stormwater management, zoning and environmental concerns.
Veterinarian offices approved
The Charles planning commission unanimously approved veterinarian offices to be added to the list of acceptable businesses in central business zones.
Sue A. Greer, the applicant for the zoning text amendment, said the veterinarian field and the spectrum of care animals receive had evolved over time to include vaccinations, treating wounds, surgery and other matters.
Under the amendment, offices would be allowed on lots with a minimum of half an acre and contained in a fully enclosed, sound proof building.
There were no objections or conditions added for passage of the amendment.
