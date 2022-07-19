The renewal of a key program could provide funds to continue needed revitalization in Waldorf for projects such as the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor.
Amy Blessinger, planner with the county's department of planning and growth management, provided a briefing on the renewal effort for Waldorf’s sustainable community designation on July 12.
“This is a great opportunity for the county,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said during the meeting.
The Waldorf Sustainable Community corridor, which runs along 301 and encompasses both Waldorf and White Plains, has been in place since 2012.
The program run by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development allows areas to designate areas to receive access to a “revitalization toolbox” of state grants, financing programs and tax credit incentives to help fund development and improvements of the designated area.
Those programs include the Job Creation Tax Credit and the Neighborhood BusinessWorks loan program for property owners, businesses and community development programs such as operating assistance grants, Maryland strategic demolition fund and a sidewalk retrofit program.
“The sustainable community designation is certainly key to having the initiatives and the incentives at our disposal that we need to incentivize businesses to make upgrades,” Taylor Yewell, chief of development, said.
Sustainable community designations are chosen by local municipalities and approved by the state with a required renewal process every five years.
If Waldorf’s application for renewal is approved, it will be the second renewal of the area’s designation.
The renewed designation could also help development with the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor, which is a part of the five-year action plan for the sustainable community program.
According to the July 12 presentation, part of the action plan includes designing infrastructure upgrades for the massive redevelopment project that would turn the area between Route 301 and Old Washington Road into a “downtown” area for Waldorf.
Collins called Old Washington Road “central” to the heart of Waldorf.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) asked during the meeting if there had been conversations about placing a park somewhere in the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor.
“That seems a little more in line for that park than some other areas we’ve been looking at,” Bowling said.
Stewart said there was plenty of space at the corridor for a park and that a requirement could be created to establish a park there.
Deborah Carpenter, director of planning and growth management, said there were three 1-acre parcels of land in the corridor that could double up as park space and stormwater features.
Other improvement ideas included a facade improvement program in the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor to distribute grant funds to businesses to owners to beautify the fronts of their buildings.
Priorities include completing the design and environmental studies for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project and supporting the development of affordable housing.