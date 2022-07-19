Blessinger presentation

Amy Blessinger, a planner with Charles County government, top right, provides an update on the renewal process for Waldorf's sustainable community designation on July 12. 

 SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

The renewal of a key program could provide funds to continue needed revitalization in Waldorf for projects such as the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor.

Amy Blessinger, planner with the county's department of planning and growth management, provided a briefing on the renewal effort for Waldorf’s sustainable community designation on July 12.

