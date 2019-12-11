Maryland’s chief financial officer stopped by both a Waldorf nonprofit organization and a hair salon late Monday afternoon to spread a little Christmas cheer and some coins.
Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) first stopped at the Charles County Children’s Aid Society to honor the organization for its 85 years of service before heading across U.S. 301 to Galleria Salon and Spa, where he recognized owner Pam Roberts and her business’ 43 years of lowering the county’s ears. At each stop, Franchot presented citations, along with the campaign medallions in a signature move he’s revived from former Comptroller Louis L. Goldstein.
While talking with Children’s Aid volunteers and staff prior to the citation presentation, Franchot said he feels organizations like theirs often succeed in serving their communities where government fails. He reflected on stories his father had shared with him about things he had witnessed during the Great Depression, the same era during which Children’s Aid was founded in 1934.
“This organization represents something that I think is very important for Maryland, which obviously is taking care of kids and families, but most of all you know the people you serve,” Franchot said. “[My father] was 12 years old in 1934. He describes going to his friend’s house, and they didn’t have furniture. They’d sit at a table that was an overturned box. So that’s the legacy, I think, that you have. And now we have some of the same challenges.”
The citation Franchot presented recognized the 30,000 people the nonprofit serves annually, along with its more than eight decades of community service. In addition to its upcoming Christmas toy drive, which will run Dec. 17-19, the nonprofit offers needy families Thanksgiving dinners, Easter baskets, school supplies and much more.
Charles County’s Register of Wills Lorraine Hennessy was present and reflected briefly on the nonprofit’s “incredible work” for some of the county’s most vulnerable people.
“Thank you for your time and energy,” Hennessy said. “You go above and beyond.”
Eighty-five years of community service, executive director Danielle Wilmoth said, is “something I can’t fathom yet,” but a “wonderful milestone” nonetheless.
Franchot used the stop as a campaign opportunity as well. He briefly addressed the rumors of his interest in running for governor at the end of Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) current term. Franchot intimated that as governor, he’d take a significant portion of the state’s budget and direct it toward supporting well-accredited nonprofits like Children’s Aid. Wilmoth estimated the nonprofit’s budget for the past year had been around $380,000.
“So get ready, your ship may come in in a couple years,” Franchot said.
Twitter: @LindsayIndyNews