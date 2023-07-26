On Tuesday morning, Charles County commissioners had a special visitor in the form of the woman that controls the purse strings at the state level.
Comptroller Brooke Lierman (D) visited the county on the tenth stop of her “Branching Out” agency tour.
“Brooke Lierman has aggressively pursued increasing innovation and updating data systems to make the office work efficient,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said in his opening statement.
Lierman visited commissioners to update them on the work she’s done at the agency in her first six months since taking office and spoke about the importance of the Maryland comptroller.
“I’m somewhat like an elected CFO of the state. ... My agency sees every dollar in and every dollar out. We estimate our annual revenues so that we can ready a state budget and I also look out for the state’s economy and work to ensure that the economy is working for everybody,” she said.
Part of her report to commissioners included her work to modernize the comptroller’s office by upgrading the state’s general accounting system to provide greater transparency for county officials and residents.
The department is also working on the first ever Maryland state of the economy report, which is scheduled to come out after labor day.
The report will detail the state of consumer spending, development practices, hiring and other topics.
Lierman told commissioners the report would allow commissioners to see what’s happening at the state level as they prepare their budgets for next year.
Lierman also fielded several questions from commissioners including a question by Commissioner Vice President Ralph E. Patterson II (D) about when residents could see the impact of cannabis and sports gambling legalization on state coffers.
“When can people who don’t gamble or don’t use cannabis start seeing the economic impact from these two things being approved?” Patterson said.
Lierman said that the impact should be seen “fairly soon,” adding that the office of revenue estimates will have estimated figures about the income of cannabis and sports gambling in Maryland.
Those estimates will be important, as some of those funds are earmarked for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the comprehensive overhaul of state education approved in 2021.
Patterson added that sports gambling and cannabis legalization are programs bringing “important revenues” to the state.
Lierman’s stop with the county commissioners was part of a daylong tour of Charles County which included a stop at the comptroller’s Waldorf branch office and a business tour that included the U.S. Bomb Technician Association headquarters in Indian Head, Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Suber & Company in Waldorf and Copper Compass Distillery in White Plains.