Comptroller warns of stimulus check scams

Comptroller Peter Franchot is warning Marylanders not to fall victim to scammers trying to steal stimulus checks.
Swindlers are making phone calls, sending text messages and phishing emails to individuals and tax preparers to obtain personal information to take money needed for survival during these unprecedented times, according to a Monday press release from Franchot's (D) office.
"They are using language such as 'in order to receive your/your client's stimulus payment via direct deposit, we need you to confirm the banking information' and they are making phone calls or directing victims to click on a link that takes them to a website to enter personal banking information," Franchot (D) said in the press release. "Do not fall prey to such scams."
In recent days, there has been an uptick in both individuals and tax preparers being targeted.
“Do not share any personal information over the phone, via text message or email,” Franchot said in the release. He warned that "these types of crimes can lead to fraudulent tax returns, identity theft and can devastate the victims’ financial well-being, especially during this time when people are counting on those checks to survive.”
The agency is working with the Internal Revenue Service to identify the scams and will alert citizens as they occur, according to the release.
Franchot said that the IRS and the Maryland Comptroller’s Office will not call, text or email to verify banking information.