January is international human trafficking awareness month, and the nonprofit Your Infinite Paths Foundation Inc. plans to spread knowledge and resources on how to combat human trafficking and support victims.
The organization is hosting “Human & Sex Trafficking: A Community Conversation” this Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Waldorf Jaycees from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“A lot of our clients, whether we know it or not, have survived trauma, have been trafficked and we have to recognize that in the community,” Kathyrn Young, owner, executive director and board president of Your Infinite Paths Foundation, told Southern Maryland News.
The group provides a range of services to help people improve their socio-economic status, including support groups, food resources, employment readiness and youth leadership.
Sunday's event, which is free to attend, will feature speakers and resources about life after trafficking, trauma-informed services and recognizing the signs of human trafficking.
Among the speakers for Sunday’s event is Monique Smith, author of the 2011 “I Am The Ancestor” and the founder of "Known as Monique.”
Smith learned at the age of 28 that her assumed mother had taken her from New York state as a baby.
“The woman who raised me didn’t have any other children and she just insisted that I was who I was, but she could never prove it and I started thinking, ‘your an adult, you figure it out.’” Smith said.
The realization led to an exhaustive search to find her real family, which is documented in the 2019 short film “Longest Living Jane Doe.”
Smith said she has used her story to bring awareness to human trafficking across the country.
“I’m missing child #1201298 and I’m trying to remind the world that all missing children aren’t dead, the same with trafficked individuals,” Smith said.
She added that human trafficking isn’t just an international issue, but a local issue as well.
“If you have a ZIP code, there’s trafficking,” Smith added.
“Many of these issues live with lifetime memories of it and trauma,” Dr. Astril Webb of Healthy Kinder International said.
Webb, who also plans to speak at Sunday’s event, said that adopting trauma-informed practices that take into account what happened to the person can create beneficial outcomes in the future.
“You can’t erase the experiences. But what you can do is help them get through it … to help empower them on the path of healing,” Webb said.
Young stated that the community can be the biggest factor in protecting men and women from human trafficking.
“Any human being on the street can be trafficked at any moment. … If you see something, say something,” Young added.
Damir Siahjoohi, staff attorney with the Maryland coalition Against Sexual Assault, also is on the slate of speakers at this weekend's event.