January is international human trafficking awareness month, and the nonprofit Your Infinite Paths Foundation Inc. plans to spread knowledge and resources on how to combat human trafficking and support victims.

The organization is hosting “Human & Sex Trafficking: A Community Conversation” this Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Waldorf Jaycees from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.


