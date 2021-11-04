A 20-year physician has become the first candidate for the District 1 commissioner seat in Charles County.
Dr. Richard E. Cook, 52, of Hughesville filed as a Democrat on Sept. 1 to run for the seat currently held by Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D), who has not yet announced his intentions for 2022.
Cook, a physician, joined the race to help uplift a county that he believes has a lot of potential. Cook ran for the same seat and lost in the 2018 primary election.
“We have an opportunity to uplift everyone in the community and make sure it’s run by us,” Cook said.
If elected, Cook would lean into green energy with his 70,000 rooftop solar panel initiative. Under his plan, the county would put solar panels on every roof top possible or utilize wind power to “democratize” the energy grid.
Cook said the extra power produced could be used to sell power back to the grid, reducing electric bills. It would also create hundreds of jobs, as well as prepare the county for the rise of electric vehicles.
Beautifying the county through green energy would also be a way to attract business to the county, Cook said.
And, improving education would also be a great way to attract businesses to the county, he added.
“Who wouldn’t want to go to a place that’s the greenest county in the state? What type of business could we attract if they know we have clean air, clean water and great schools?” Cook said.
Cook said that he doesn’t plan to take money from big donors to ensure that the county remains run by regular people.
Residents in Charles County would get a commissioner that looks out for the community by cleaning up the environment and making sure that everyone has an equal seat at the table, he said.
Cook said he is certified in internal medicine, does chronic disease management, male hormone replacement and weight loss management.