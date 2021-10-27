According to Melvin Bridgett, the current owner of Cooksey’s Store, a number of major events marked 1896 in American history.
The Baltimore Orioles, then a National League team, defeated the Cleveland Spiders to win their third straight league pennant, and Henry Ford built his first automobile, the Quadricycle Runabout.
But most importantly, on an unassuming street in Dentsville, Cooksey’s Store opened for business.
On Sunday, a small group of residents and family members gathered with Bridgett to celebrate the Charles County store’s 125th birthday.
“It’s a landmark here in Charles County. Here at Cooksey’s store it’s where everybody comes together,” Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) said.
Bowling, who worked at the store when he was 15 years old, presented a citation from the county commissioners celebrating the anniversary, calling the store an “iconic landmark.”
The office of Gov. Larry Hogan (R) also marked the special occasion with a citation from the state, presented by Danny Mayer, a former Charles County commissioner and state delegate.
“The joy is Mel here, preserving this institution. You don’t see many of them anymore,” Mayer, said.
Before getting into politics, Mayer did business with the store as a sales representative for Nabisco.
Cooksey’s Store is the one of the few remaining examples of a general store that served small town populations. People were able to purchase household items from the store without having to make a long trip to the nearest city.
According to Bridgett, who took ownership of the store with his wife Beverly in 1994, the Cooksey family also allowed farmers to buy items on credit in exchange for money when tobacco harvesting season came around.
The store also served as a meeting place for residents to talk about the various topics of the day, according to Bridgett.
“People have stood at this store and around this store and talked politics, sports and general stuff all the way around,” Bridgett said to the assembled group.
During World War II, the store served an all more important purpose as a guide post for American pilots as they transferred aircraft up and down the East Coast.
Before the advent of modern radar systems, pilots used landmarks to guide themselves up and down coastlines. One of the landmarks in Southern Maryland was Cooksey’s Store and a barn that sits just across the street.
Residents would chart the coming and going of aircraft in log books for what was then the U.S. Army Air Corps. A copy of the log book as well as a set of sales ledgers dating back to the early 1900s were on display during Sunday’s presentation.
Cooksey’s Store has seen a myriad of change in it’s 125 year history, from the birth of the automobile and electric lights in homes and businesses, two world wars, two global pandemics and the rise of department stores that caused many businesses of it’s kind to disappear.
In the hands of owners with rich memories of what the store means to the community, Cooksey’s store is poised to be the meeting point of the town for another 125 years.
