Federal, state and county leaders converged on the Charles County government building to celebrate a massive investment into a future light rail program for Southern Maryland.
About $5 million in federal funds from the fiscal 2022 budget bill were funneled into the project to facilitate the planning, design, engineering and environmental review processes for the service.
“During the past year we’ve achieved a historic breakthrough in the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project,” Gary Hodge, a former Charles County commissioner and staunch advocate for the program.
Hodge told Southern Maryland News that the light rail service, which could take residents from White Plains to the Branch Avenue metro station in Prince George’s County, would be a “dynamic change in people’s quality of life.”
Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), called the funding a “critical component of moving Southern Maryland Rapid Transit forward.”
The $5 million in funding provided by federal legislators was a vital component in receiving state funds through House Bill 414, sponsored by Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles).
HB 414, which was cross-filed in the state Senate by Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles), requires the governor to match the $5 million provided by the federal government from the state’s Transportation Trust Fund to facilitate development of the project.
In her remarks on Monday, Davis championed the project as a future driver of economic development.
“This is going miles toward ensuring quality of life not just for Charles County residents but for residents in Southern Maryland and economic development,” Davis said.
She also praised the Prince George’s County Council for making the project a priority.
Ellis credited the teamwork between county and state leadership to help bring the project to life.
“People don’t realize how much we work together,” Ellis said.
“What I think you see demonstrated here is a unity of purpose,” Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said after Monday’s event.
Hoyer said that he and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) would be working to find additional federal dollars to help speed up the project.
According to the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Study website, the project hopes to provide “improved, accessible, cost-effective transit service” between Southern Maryland and the Washington, D.C., area.
The system also hopes to increase transportation capacity on the much-maligned Route 5 and Route 301 corridor, which has been an epicenter of congestion for many years, according to county residents and local leaders.
A time table for when construction would begin was not discussed at Monday’s press conference.
