Maryland's pair of Democratic U.S. senators and the head of the state Senate had an opportunity to discuss legislative priorities with an association dedicated to advocacy for active and retired federal workers.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) were joined by Maryland Senate President Brian Ferguson (D-Baltimore city) to speak to members of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association during the group's monthly meeting on Monday morning.
“We are a state that’s very reliant on our federal workforce. It’s what makes our state a great place,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson presented state legislative priorities to the group that advocates for pay and retirement benefits for federal employees at both the state and federal level. In his remarks, Ferguson affirmed that one of those priorities would be reducing the burden on retirees in the state.
Currently, 26 bills related to retirement tax relief are registered between both state legislative chambers, including Gov. Larry Hogan’s Retirement Tax Elimination Act of 2022, which would progressively eliminate taxes on retirement income.
Ferguson said that there would be passage of some sort of law reducing retirement taxes, but cautioned that whatever passed must be “purposeful and thoughtful.”
Other priorities included refining the process of monitoring COVID-19 in a way that allowed the state to be proactive in the pandemic while keeping kids in school and residents at work.
Ferguson is currently unopposed in the race for the state Senate District 46 seat as of earlier this week.
Van Hollen, who faces a challenge to his U.S. Senate seat this fall, pledged support for the Federal Adjustment of Income Rates Act. The bill, introduced by Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), would grant federal employees a 5.1% cost of living increase in 2023.
“We’ve got to make sure that federal pay is competitive in the modern day,” Van Hollen said.
“Our federal workforce is in my view underpaid,” Cardin said.
Van Hollen and Cardin are two of 13 cosponsors on the bill.
The act was introduced in each of the previous two congressional sessions but failed each time.
Van Hollen is facing a primary challenge from Michelle Smith, a senior policy analyst from Prince George’s County.
There are four republican challengers Van Hollen’s Seat, including electronic and software test engineer George Davis.
Nnabu Eze, of Baltimore County, John McGreevey, of Baltimore James Tarantin, author and entrepreneur from Montgomery County, and John Thorman, of Baltimore County are also registered in the Republican primary.