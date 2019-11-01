For the fourth year in a row, Charles County has earned AAA ratings and stable outlooks from all three major bond rating agencies — Moody’s Investors, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.
AAA ratings are the highest possible score that a bond issuer can achieve. The ratings are an indication to potential investors that the county is fully able to meet its debt obligations.
“This achievement demonstrates the Board of Commissioners is delivering on its commitment to prudent financial management, which earns not only the confidence of the bond market, but of our citizens,” said Board of Charles County Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) in a press release.
Fitch gave top marks to the county’s revenue framework, long-term liability burden and operating performance. The county scored slightly lower on its expenditure framework because, although it “maintains solid control over spending,” nearly half of the county’s spending is committed to the school system and any reduction in that level of funding would require state approval.
The Fitch report noted that Maryland’s maintenance-of-effort mandate prohibits a reduction in education spending on a per-pupil basis without approval by the legislature and governor, though during the recent recession some counties did receive state approval to reduce those expenditures.
Charles County’s long-term liabilities are roughly 6% of personal income, which the ratings agencies consider to be satisfactorily low. Last year, the county’s general fund had an operating surplus of 2.9% and recordation and transfer taxes surpassed budget projections by 16%.
Fitch also praised the county’s “sound reserve levels and superior inherent budget flexibility.”
“We can raise our property taxes if we need to,” county fiscal and administrative services chief Jenifer Ellin told the Maryland Independent. “We can raise our income taxes; we’re below the state maximum. [The ratings agencies] like to know that you have these tools in your back pocket even though you’re not using them.”
The S&P report said that it believed the county’s credit rating “is unlikely to deteriorate over the next two years, particularly given the management team’s strong policies and practices that govern its financial operations.”
In fact, S&P said that the county’s general obligation bonds are eligible to be rated “above the sovereign,” which means they are more resilient than U.S. bonds at withstanding economic stressors such as a recession.
This year, the ratings agencies were interested in hearing about the county’s cybersecurity and climate change preparedness as part of its presentations in New York, which were attended by Collins and Ellin, county administrator Mark Belton, and chief of budget Jacob Dyer.
“We’re bonding things that we hope to last for many, many, many years,” Belton said. “Climate change impact on those things are something that we need to take into consideration.”
With regard to cybersecurity, Belton said, “They want to know our preparedness for that because that directly impacts our financial situation and our ability to provide services.”
Ellin said that an issue to watch for in the future is whether the county is successful in strengthening its commercial base. Currently, property taxes provide almost 56% of the revenue for the county government’s general fund, which is used to pay for public education safety, road repair and maintenance, and planning and zoning.
Moody’s had assigned an AAA rating to the county since 2016. S&P has rated Charles County’s bonds as AAA since 2015, and Fitch has rated them AAA since 2010.
The rating reports come as the county is preparing to put $58 million in general obligation bonds up for public sale on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The sale of the bonds will be used for improvements to the county’s schools, government facilities, and water and sewer infrastructure.
