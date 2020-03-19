At the March 10 Charles County Board of Commissioners’ meeting, commissioners and the public heard from members of the county government’s department of planning and growth management about potential plans to change the infrastructure of Old Washington Road in Waldorf, then subsequently took a bus tour to review said areas.
Commissioners were shown a presentation by Planning Director Jason Groth and Redevelopment Manager Taylor Yewell. The plans outlined current challenges for property owners in the outlined area based on zoning requirements and how redevelopment could impact their businesses as well as bring new businesses in.
Groth said that most of the current buildings are of commercial or industrial use, and the redevelopment “has more of an urban feel.” Groth showed commissioners an artist’s rendition of the potential of the area, with expanded sidewalks, a lane for bicycles and several multiple-story buildings in compliance with zoning regulations.
Groth likened the redevelopment to the design of National Harbor near Fort Washington, where buildings are taller, sidewalks are wider and breaks between the buildings are for alleyways or miniature parks.
“When you go into Washington, D.C., or even old towns, the buildings are sort of continuous along the frontage. That is the goal here and that’s what’s required,” Groth said. “That is very difficult for someone who has a business that doesn’t lend itself to this.”
Groth said that the challenges facing current property owners has to do with zoning regulations, as business owners can only expand their buildings upward instead of outward. This makes expansion nearly impossible for industrial businesses, which occupy a large portion of Old Washington Road.
Along the bus tour, commissioners were greeted by the property owner of Clinton Transmission Inc., an automotive service and repair business on Old Washington Road. The owner stated that he cannot expand his business with the current zoning regulations, making him unable to service a larger customer base.
The owner said he initially planned to pass the business along to his children, but is unsure now with the uncertainty of the area.
Commissioners also stopped at a plot of land next to the Gold Mine Saloon that is currently vacant. With current zoning regulations, the landowners cannot establish a permanent business or even build on the property, all they can do is maintain the land.
At the end of the tour, commissioners heard from Greg Taylor of Taylor Electric Inc., an electric, plumbing and HVAC contractor. Taylor said the building was erected in 1942 and has seen redevelopment in the area, but is also unsure of what the future holds for private business owners.
“This was a long time ago,” Taylor said as he held up a past redevelopment plan that gained no traction. “It’s hard when you have no direction.”
Groth also noted the continued inability to lease existing properties, even if business owners wanted to establish a similar trade. An example shown to commissioners was the former McCully’s Tavern, an idle building that had attempted leases in the past but could not establish a business due to either lack of funding or the zoning regulations.
“We can’t give an exemption for everyone that comes to us, even if they are opening a similar business. We can’t allow uses that are not allowed by the zone,” Groth said. “I think this concern starts the conversation of what can we do and what do the commissioners want us to do.”
Yewell said that future prospects, including mass transit, are incentives to invest in the area. Yewell said challenges potential owners faced were not owning large portions of land and building on it at their will, but having to find a realistic plan of development in accordance with regulations.
“I think there has to be some sort of compromise. How are we going to be able to accommodate the businesses that are there now, but retain the vision and keep the area ready in the process?” Yewell said. “We have had different concepts come through, but we need to move forward with infrastructure improvements.”
Commissioners noted their concerns and praises throughout open session and the tour. Commissioner Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling III (D) noted that the area does not have the infrastructure to support new businesses, leaving current businesses in their uncertain situation.
“The concern is until this infrastructure is put in place or until this is actually up and running this corridor, it’s a problem or an expense that businesses are having to accrue that they cannot expense right now,” Bowling said.
Bowling later said the redevelopment is a “great idea” and said the county can begin reaching out to prospective businesses and how they will be established in the area.
“I’m not saying we are just putting it on the backs of the people that own the properties, but what are we going to do to help facilitate that and move that forward,” Bowling said. “We are talking about affordable housing — can we pick an area where we can start and spark it forward?”
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said that infrastructure upgrades would need to take place first in order to attract businesses to the area, as opposed to building the businesses and their properties at the same time.
“I have been a little disappointed that we are not moving forward fast enough regarding the infrastructure,” Stewart said. “I know it’s not a simple process, but I still believe that if we make the upgrade to the infrastructure, it will help the business owners or the future business owners.”
Stewart noted that the county is closer than it was in the past to a redevelopment of the area, however, the first step would need to be addressing the current sewage, road and sidewalk areas to facilitate redevelopment.
“Hopefully we are having conversations, not just for this one strip of land, but holistically for that entire area.” Stewart said. “We all know that changes won't happen overnight, so let’s keep the future in mind, but respecting the current owners use of the property."