County commissioners pitch new initiatives

Community revitalization and beautification programs are among the ideas for initiatives introduced by members of the Charles County Board of Commissioners the last week in July during their final public meeting of the summer.
Other ideas pitched by the commissioners included bilingual government communications, a rotating “county seat for a day” and a series of coloring books that help children understand how the county government works.
The commissioners intended last week’s brief discussion as a way to gauge interest in the proposals and to begin fleshing out details based on suggestions from other commissioners. County staff will prepare estimates of how much the programs would cost in time for the commissioners’ return in September.
Commissioner Gilbert Bowling III (D) proposed the Revitalizing Our Communities initiative as a collaborative effort between county government agencies and community stakeholders to identify and address problems in individual neighborhoods.
The proposal is based on the Transforming Neighborhoods Initiative in Prince George’s County, which was established to address the economic, educational, public safety and health care needs of residents in six areas of the county that have been identified as having significant needs.
Bowling agreed with a suggestion by Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) that the county’s citizen’s response and community engagement offices be involved in organizing the initiative given their involvement in addressing similar issues.
The centerpiece of the Keep Charles County Beautiful Initiative proposed by Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) would be a county-wide cleanup day held each spring followed by a thank-you celebration at either Regency Furniture Stadium or the Charles County Fairgrounds.
“It would build a sense of civic responsibility,” Collins said.
Collins envisioned year-round activities organized by community organizations, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, local nonprofits and churches with the county’s environmental resources staff serving as the county’s point of contact.
Stewart encouraged Collins to include the county’s school system in the program and to schedule cleanups to coincide with other county events.
To better respond to the needs of the county’s growing Latino population, Collins also proposed the county government to be proactive in placing signage in both English and Spanish throughout county buildings and facilities. Discussion among the commissioners ended up broadening the proposal to include communications in general, which would include bilingual public announcements and public service staff.
Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) proposed a series of coloring books for children of different ages that would explain the workings of government using age-appropriate content.
“I hear a lot that we don’t have anything to talk about the form of government that we have,” Coates said. “[People] don’t even know who our commissioners are.”
Stewart suggested partnering with Charles County Public Schools to organize a contest for high school students to illustrate the books.
Collins’ proposal for a rotating “county seat for a day” program sparked a lengthy discussion about whether it would involve the commissioners conducting open sessions in various locations — which would pose some logistical challenges for broadcasting the sessions, among other issues — or would involve visits to local points of interest.
Ultimately, the commissioners agreed that the idea, along with the others pitched during Tuesday’s session, required more time to refine the details.
The commissioners also approved continued support for three existing initiatives established by the previous board of commissioners.
The Drug Take Back Program, established in the summer of 2016, has so far collected over 6,300 pounds of unused or expired over-the-counter and prescription drugs dropped off at seven independent pharmacies around the county. Charles County was the first Maryland county to implement such a program.
The program was funded by a grant in its first year, but in subsequent years has been funded out of a discretionary drug forfeiture account.
The Protection Plus Program provides victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and stalking who have obtained court protective orders with free assistance in getting the locks in their homes changed to better protect against intrusion.
A summary of the program prepared by county staff noted that as a result of staff turnover in court personnel, the county has not received any referrals to this program since March.
“Without the steady support of the Victim/Witness Coordinator for the State’s Attorney’s Office, this program won’t be successful,” the summary states.
The commissioners also voted to continue supporting the veterans resources page on the county’s website, which includes a directory of resources, job listings, programs and services of interest to veterans, and a link to the meeting minutes and agendas of the county’s 13-member Commission for Veterans Affairs.
The annual budget for the Veterans Corner project is $5,000.
