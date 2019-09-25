County commissioners voice support for historic log house relocation

An innovative proposal to save a historic Charles County log house by moving it away from development got a big boost last week when the Charles County Board of Commissioners offered a letter of support for a grant application to fund the project.
The Farm Heritage Conservancy, a nonprofit organization in Benedict, is seeking funds from the Maryland Historic Trust to move a mid-19th century log house from land that is being developed for a subdivision in Newburg to Serenity Farm, where it can be restored to its original condition and opened to the public for interpretive history programs about agriculture in Southern Maryland.
The log house is located on a 260-acre parcel at the end of Goode Road that is being developed for single family homes. The site also includes a mid-19th century farmhouse, several tobacco barns and two log dwellings.
“The log houses were ... particularly noteworthy because we knew that they were the last remaining examples in Charles County,” county planner Cathy Thompson told the commissioners. “When these popped up as part of the development review process, we knew that it was something that needed to be addressed.”
Thompson told the commissioners that although several other log dwellings had survived into the 20th century, by the early 2000s all remaining examples of what had once been a common form of home construction on Charles County farms had been demolished.
County staff recommended to the Charles County Historic Preservation Commission that one of the log buildings be saved by relocating it to Serenity Farm, which has partnered with the Farm Heritage Conservancy in the past. Keswick LLC, the developer that is building the homes on Goode Road, has agreed to work with the conservancy to preserve one of the log tenant houses and to contribute to its restoration.
In the first phase of the project, the building’s history and structure will be thoroughly documented, and plans for its siting on a 2-acre parcel at Serenity Farm will be drawn up. The next phase will involve restoring the building to its original appearance. The brick and stone foundation and chimney will also be repaired.
According to the conservancy’s grant proposal, the 1-1/2-story log structure was likely built between 1855 and 1911, and appears to have been used as a house for domestic laborers on what was then called Robertson Farm. The structure is deteriorating rapidly, and Thompson and the conservancy are concerned that the recent construction of a new road near the building could lead to easier access for vandals.
“The preservation of the building is essential in preserving the story of African American lives in the region,” the conservancy’s grant proposal states. The building will complement Serenity Farm’s other historical resources, including an African American graveyard and a barn that had been built by slave labor.
Franklin Robinson, chairman of the conservancy’s board of directors and also chairman of the county historic preservation commission, told the county commissioners that the mission of the Farm Heritage Conservancy includes representing the authentic experiences of people who lived and worked on the farm.
“The conservancy agreed to assist with the preservation of the tenant house because of its uniqueness and because of what it represents: the lives of hard-working sharecroppers and tenant farmers, people often overlooked at historic sites and in standard histories,” Robinson said. “Our goal, if we are successful in our grant application, is to move the tenant house to Serenity Farm ... restore the structure to its period of significance, and utilize it to tell a more complete story of Southern Maryland agriculture.”
The log tenant house did not meet the National Park Service’s criteria for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places because it was not associated with a nationally significant historical person or event, nor was it an example of a master craftsman or archaeologically significant. Structural alterations made in the early 20th century and during the 1970s also mitigated against the building’s inclusion on the historic registry.
“In many ways, where the National Register falls short is it fails to acknowledge local significance to any degree, in the sense that it has to be a personage of national significance, which, as you can imagine, to rise to that level is a high bar,” Robinson said.
The African American Heritage Society has also drafted a letter in support of the conservancy’s application for the Maryland Historic Trust grant.
“As far as I’m concerned, anything that deals with any prospect of finding anything [related to] African American history in Charles County is very important,” heritage society president Dorothea H. Smith told the commissioners. “I think Charles County can do a better job of doing more, in not only African American history, but the [county’s] history, period.”
