As apart of their presentation, Charles County government staff provided this screenshot to commissioners with the location of the potential site for the new sports and wellness complex. The initial plan is for the site to be constructed on the southern end of the complex directly next to the stadium.
SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.
Commissioner Reuben B. Collins II (D) observes a presentation on the county commitment portion of Senate Bill 130, regarding a new sports center in Charles, on Tuesday.
A week after the Charles commissioners were briefed on a plan to use Maryland Stadium Authority bonds for a sports and wellness center in the county, more information on county government’s responsibility led to more questions and concerns.
Danielle Mitchell, associate county attorney, briefed commissioners on the implications of Senate Bill 130 as a part of the board's weekly briefing on activity by the Maryland General Assembly.
Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) previewed the bill to commissioners last week, touting the goal of having the state pay for a long-sought after sports and learning complex in Charles County. The site would sit on a 42-acre parcel next to Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
“The idea behind this plan is for the stadium authority to 100% fund this project," Ellis said to commissioners last Tuesday.
While commissioners were receptive, questions remained about what level of cost the county would incur once the project was complete.
“The real grind is in how do you pay for it” once it's opened, Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said during the meeting.
According to a copy of the presentation obtained by Southern Maryland News, the county would be responsible for owning, marketing, promoting and operating the center, building maintenance and managing all expenditures related to the sports complex.
The county would also have to pay into a capital improvement reserve fund at “an amount sufficient to keep the center in first-class operating condition.” An exact amount of the fund would be determinate on the size and scope of the building once it’s opened.
The county would also need to provide funding into a Charles County Sports and Wellness Center Fund to support debt costs, which Jacob Dyer, chief of budget, said would cost $3 million per year if bonds were set at a 30-year term.
The county would also have to cover any operating deficits if program revenues fall short of funding the building.
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) told her colleagues she had concerns about a number of facets with the bill, including the potential burden of new taxes on residents.
“I’m not going to support increasing property taxes or income taxes for a recreational facility,” Stewart said.
Stewart also called out concerns with the ability for Senate Bill 130 to get to the governor’s desk, as the bill has not had any movement since its hearing before the Senate Budget and Taxation committee on Jan. 19.
The bill must see action this week to have any real opportunity to make it to the House before crossover date on March 20.
Any bill passed out of either house after March 20 would be referred to the opposing chamber’s rules committee before it reaches the floor, jeopardizing any attempt for it to pass.
Due to the bleak outlook for passage, Stewart requested that commissioners send in a letter to legislators to request a study over the summer to discuss what a state-funded center could entail.
Collins agreed, saying the study could provide an opportunity for “tremendous” public input.
Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) also voiced her support for a study and referred to the bill as a “concept” for what a sports and wellness complex could look like.
However, Mark Belton, county administrator, disagreed with the assertion that the bill was a concept.
“This is a specific project for a specific amount of money and specific size,” Belton said, adding that the county would be better served to do the study themselves and then go to legislators for funding.
Commissioners are expected to approve a letter to legislators this week outlining a request for the study and to address other concerns.