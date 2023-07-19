Conversations on a potential change to a charter form of government in Charles County turned toward the question of whether an outlining document should include a position for a county executive on July 13.
County charter board members were joined by Gene Lauer, a former Charles County administrator, and David Culver, county manager for Cecil County, for a discussion on the potential for an executive head of the county.
In his opening remarks, Lauer stated that the three forms of county governance in counties all have their benefits.
“I don’t denigrate any of the forms. They all work to some degree and it depends on where you’re positioned. A lot depends on the quality of the people,” Lauer said.
However, Lauer added that having a county executive could create more checks and balances, as one person would be held accountable by the county council, and eventually the voters, for their decision making.
Culver added that the division of power a county executive would create would be “crucial” for transparency, especially in terms of the budget.
In charter counties with a county executive, that person presents the budget to the council for approval in a similar fashion to the budgetary process at the state level.
“Having that legislative body is very crucial for transparency, in my opinion,” Culver said.
When asked by Dottery Butler-Washington, vice chair of the charter board and a county school board member, if it was fair to say that having a county executive would make one person accountable to the tax payers, both Lauer and Culver agreed.
Culver added that the council would not be entirely off the hook, as the future county council would have to sign off on any changes to the tax rate or changes to funding for departments within the budget.
Board members had a positive reaction to the presentation.
“What I heard is accountability,” Butler-Washington said. “We'll be able to have a trail of where the money is going because it will be tracked by this charter.”
Charter board member Marjorie Chiles added that whatever they develop has to be able to last.
“We can think about today and next year, but 20, 30 years from now is this something that would be durable?” Chiles said.
A county executive position was also reflected in Charles County’s last attempt at a charter in 2014. That change was shot down by voters.
The charter board plans to have a discussion on a variety of topics before they take a draft form of the document before the public.
According to a copy of the June 22 minutes obtained by Southern Maryland News, those topics include a future county council, first responder and law enforcement changes, separation of powers and other topics.
The first public hearing on the potential change to a charter form of government is scheduled for Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the county government building in La Plata.