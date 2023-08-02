Cassilly

Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly (R) joins the Charles charter board on July 27 to discuss checks and balances between his office and the Harford County council.

 SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

As the Charles County Charter Board advances through its initial meetings, members made their first decision on what could be in the document residents vote on next fall.

The county is considering a switch from the commissioner form of government to charter form, which takes away some oversight from state legislators for local laws and often includes an elected county executive in addition to elected council members.


  

