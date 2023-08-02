As the Charles County Charter Board advances through its initial meetings, members made their first decision on what could be in the document residents vote on next fall.
The county is considering a switch from the commissioner form of government to charter form, which takes away some oversight from state legislators for local laws and often includes an elected county executive in addition to elected council members.
Charter board members voted unanimously to include in the charter a provision for a county executive position during their meeting on July 27. Greg Waring, charter board chair, said the decision to vote came after multiple conversations with officials around the state on the merits of a county executive.
“I think after two meetings we should decide for the public if we’re moving forward with a document that has an executive function or not,” Waring said.
The decision to add a county executive echoes the attempted 2014 charter that also had a provision for a county executive but was voted down by residents.
Robert Cassilly (R), Harford county executive, spoke last week to the charter board about the separation of powers between his office and others in county government.
“I appreciate your form of government. I think they all have strengths and weaknesses,” Cassilly told charter board members.
Cassilly was elected to the executive seat in Harford County last fall after serving one term on the county council.
He also has some experience in a commissioner form of government, having served on the Belair Board of Town Commissioners for three terms before joining county governance. He was also a state senator for eight years.
Harford County has an executive seat and seven county councilors — one from each county district and a council president elected countywide.
County councilors in Harford do not have term limits while the county executive can only serve for a maximum of two terms.
Cassilly told board members that the Harford County council has an auditor who can examine certain parts of the government if they have questions about the county executive’s handling of a specific division. He added that the auditor can also examine other topics such as equitable grant distribution in the county.
Cassilly also said the county council has override powers over any veto that he would file.
According to Cassilly, Harford County requires four councilors to vote in approval to pass a a piece of legislation to his desk. If the county executive decides to veto that legislation, then it takes five councilors to override the veto.
After the presentation, charter board members held a brief discussion period to air their thoughts on having a county executive in the charter.
“In our normal society we don’t have five CEOs, we have one. … What I’m seeing in Charles County right now is very ineffectual,” Eileen Lynch-Britt, charter board member, said.
Ramonda Davis, board member, said that having a county executive would bring greater transparency to the county.
The charter board also discussed creating work groups to iron out certain parts of the charter and present the proposed language to the full board for discussion and alterations before adding it to the new document.
Residents will have their first looks at the new document during the in-district public hearings scheduled for Nov. 9 and Dec.7 as well as next yer on Jan. 25 and Feb. 15.