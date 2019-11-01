Charles County elected officials told Maryland Department of Transportation representatives that its latest five-year budget fails to address the region’s urgent transit woes during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.
Delegates C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) and Debra Davis (D-Charles) and Enoch Bevel, chief of staff to Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) joined the board of county commissioners in urging the department to restore funding for a study that could lead to the construction of a light rail system or bus rapid transit network that connects Charles County with its neighbors to the north and south.
The meeting was part of this year’s annual county-by-county tour of transportation department representatives to spotlight the state’s investments in local and regional transportation infrastructure, which observers have nicknamed the “road tour.” This year’s visit, led by Acting Deputy Transportation Secretary Sean Powell, included the administrators of the state’s motor vehicle, transit, aviation and highway administrations as well as the authority that oversees bridges and tolls.
State transportation secretary Pete K. Rahn had promised that starting in 2023, $27 million would be included in the state’s five-year Consolidated Transportation Plan to fund a study of the potential environmental impacts a commuter transit system in accordance with federal National Environmental Policy Act requirements. However, the latest plan includes no funding for the study.
“We continue to hold as a transportation priority the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project,” Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said. “We urge MDOT to fund the project planning NEPA phase now so that we don’t lose any more time.”
“MDOT has previously stated that SMRT was on hold until 2023,” Collins noted. “However, the current CTP shows no funding for SMRT for 2023, 2024, or 2025. Our highways can only carry so many cars. We need to be forward thinking and lay a formidable ... groundwork for fixed-route, high-capacity transit.”
Collins pointed out that recent studies have shown that Charles County residents face one of the worst commutes in the United States, and that the county’s commuter bus ridership is the fastest growing in the state.
“The board is very clear that the NEPA study is not specific to light rail or bus rapid transit,” Collins said. “We’re simply requesting that the state move forward with the actual funding for the NEPA study.”
According to the 2017 SMRT report, a rapid transit system would allow the county’s transportation network to keep pace with proposed residential and commercial development through 2040 and reduce commute times to and from the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area by up to 24 minutes.
The report found that light rail could be expanded more easily than bus transit to meet increased ridership. While the overall costs for a bus system would likely be $500 million less than for rail, the annual operating costs of light rail would be lower by approximately $10 million.
Rahn, who was not in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, has on several occasions expressed his preference for the bus rapid transit option.
Bevel said that light rail is “one of the top priorities” of Sen. Ellis and argued that the residents of the region “are suffering” because the average commuter spends an estimated two and a half weeks driving back and forth to work each year.
“It’s unacceptable, especially in this day and age,” Bevel said. “Any investment that we can have is going to have profound effects ... for the residents of this county.”
Bevel said that the construction of a new Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge across the Potomac linking Charles County to King George County in Virginia, scheduled to open in 2023, “will only create more gridlock on [U.S.] 301.”
“As Ariana Grande says, ‘Thank U, Next,’” Bevel said.
Wilson advocated for continued improvements to Indian Head Highway, one of the two major north-south routes connecting the county to the District of Columbia metropolitan area. Earlier this month, the Maryland State Highway Administration permanently closed the intersection of Kerby Hill Road and Livingston Road with Route 210 in Fort Washington as work on a replacement overpass continues there.
Congestion on Route 210 and U.S. 301, Wilson said, are “tying us up” and that completion of the overpasses on the former should be “sacrosanct.”
“Bryans Road is 15 minutes from the [DC] Beltway and we need to keep Indian Head alive,” Wilson said.
“Transportation, and comprehensive transportation, is brutally important to a large percentage of the residents,” Davis said. “When we talk about comprehensive transportation solutions, we always have to be ahead of the growth. One thing that has happened in this region is that we’re no longer ahead because ... we keep fussing about rapid transit or bus transit.”
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) agreed with Davis’ concerns about inaction at the state level on moving ahead with the SMRT process.
“As long as we move forward with no action, we’ll turn around 10, 15, 20 years from now and nothing would have been accomplished,” Stewart said. “I would like to know that if it is the ... position of the governor’s office and Secretary Rahn’s office that bus rapid transit is the best way to go for Southern Maryland, where is the funding for the next step so we can move in that direction?”
“As it stands, as we are still not moving forward in any direction, my only takeaway, and I think it’s the takeaway of many folks that live in Southern Maryland, is that Southern Maryland is not important enough to be part of Maryland’s overall transportation plans,” Stewart said.
Charles County’s share of highway user revenues will be $2.8 million this fiscal year, up $225,000 over last year. The state is also awarding the Charles County Sheriffs Office and the La Plata Police Department $79,000 in highway safety grants. State grants for the county’s VanGO public transit network will total $3.73 million this year, and is helping the county design and build the network’s new operations and maintenance facility
Twitter: @PaulIndyNews