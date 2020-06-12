County receives $100K bond for civic center planning

Charles County received a bond of $100,000 from the Maryland General Assembly for planning and designing of a multifaceted civic center to be located — potentially — in Waldorf, part of the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor connecting Charles County to Washington, D.C.
The idea for the Waldorf Multi-Purpose Civic Center has been in talks since 2006 said Gary Hodge, president of Regional Policy Advisors. However, it is not currently included in the Capital Improvement Program for Charles County. Therefore, it is unclear if the county will proceed with the project.
”This project could be a real catalyst of the revitalization for downtown Waldorf,” Hodge said. “We have been working for many years to bring a light rail connection. We would want to have a major connection civic center venue within walking distance of a light rail transit system.”
Hodge told the Maryland Independent the overarching goal of the civic center is to “host major events” in Charles County such as graduations and public hearings. He explained the project will connect “a lot of needs” for residents of Waldorf and the surrounding area.
“We don’t have a convention center where Charles County could host major events and become a player in the metropolitan Washington suburbs,” Hodge said. “For many years, we had to pay venues to do our high school graduations. ... The basic need is seating capacity for major events.”
He said the center would not solely be used for recreation. “The county could host conferences and significant meetings on public policy, but also community events. It has become clear, for many years, that we needed to have a venue to host [up to] 2,500 people for a major event.”
Hodge told the Maryland Independent — following the pandemic — the center will aide in “unifying the community” of Charles County in a way it has never been.
“Coming out of this pandemic, and with need to unify the county and community and address longstanding goals, we need to begin to come together as a community,” Hodge said. “A facility like this could facilitate that process.”
He explained the project would be a “focal point” for the community’s sense of place, pride and self confidence, adding that the center will be an “investment in major civic infrastructure.”
As a former Charles County commissioner, Hodge recalls the project being in talks as far back as 2006 when working on the Waldorf Urban Design study.
“In 2006 to 2010, I identified the importance to link downtown Waldorf to our transit,” Hodge said. “In 2013, we designated the phase one concept for how we would redevelop downtown Waldorf; it included the civic center. That was the first time we had on paper a strategic plan.”
Hodge told the Maryland Independent the project is not inexpensive; multiple funding sources will ultimately be needed.
“To create a top quality venue like this for hosting significant events will cost several million dollars. The county would need to develop a financing strategy that would include a partnership with the private sector, the use of tax increment financing and requests for state capital money.”
He added that the project would “dovetail” with the implementation of light rail transit in Waldorf. “When you look at progress of the light rail issue, the need to redevelop and revitalize that Old Washington Road Corridor and this civic center facility, it would be adjacent to what we call the civic campus. It would be a tremendous game-changer for the county, downtown Waldorf and the community.”
The Maryland Stadium Authority provided an economic analysis for the project in 2015. According to that analysis, the project would cost between $53.3 million and $64.1 million. The estimated cost excludes factors such as land acquisition.
“It becomes a catalyst for economic growth and increases property value,” Hodge said of the project.
“Based on the type of project, this will not be 100 percent funded by Charles County, you would need the state,” Charles County Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said. “When I came into office in 2014, I had the opportunity to speak to some state representative. They told me — based on the study that was conducted — it was not feasible for the state to support a project of this magnitude.”
She told the Maryland Independent a recent conversation between her and state representatives has not taken place to discuss the project. She added, however, new facilities are always needed.
“We’ve always hoped for more amenities in Charles County. ... We try to work closely with the state to be able to get more amenities,” she said.
Stewart explained to the Maryland Independent that the commissioners have not been “formally briefed” on this project recently. “It is not in our CIP, so it is not part of our overall conversation with our upcoming budget. Internally, the appropriate process would be for the commissioners to have a conversation about the project.”
While she said a Waldorf civic center would be a “plus for the region,” she said better communication between the state representatives and the commissioners would be necessary to get the project moving.
“I find that the lack of communication does not allow me to really talk about the plan going forward. We definitely need to have an active and positive collaborative relationship with the state to see this work out,” she said.
State Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles), a leading advocate for the project, told the Maryland Independent his current goal is to secure funding. He said funding could come from the capital budget; and development of the project could commence with the help of the Maryland Stadium Authority.
“My goal is to get these projects moving; to find money at the state level to bring to Charles County. ... Projects like this can go through the MSA. They have significant funds to do these projects. ... They have done civic centers all over the state,” Ellis said.
“Our citizens really demand these kinds of projects. It creates economic opportunity, jobs, businesses, and so these are kind of no-brainer issues,” he added.
He said the next step is to get approval from the Charles County Board of Commissioners. “It is up to the commissioners to accept the funds and use them to start the next phase. ... We should not burden the Charles County taxpayers with this project,” he said.
In addition to the civic center, the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor plan includes 130,000 square feet of commercial space, a 50,000-square-foot office building, a 100-room hotel, the light rail transit system and more, delivering a “better and easier” quality of life for residents, Ellis said.
”That is going to be a tremendous quality of life improvement. ... It would be a wonderful addition,” Ellis said. “Economic development is a tremendous possibility. I am determined — in my tenure in Annapolis — to get this money from the state and the feds to do these projects.”
Twitter: @MDunlopSOMD