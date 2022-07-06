Charles County agencies came together recently to talk about some of the programs they offer to support youth in the county.
The June 29 meeting brought together a variety of agencies including the health department, board of education, department of social services, the College of Southern Maryland and others.
“We want to be in a place where we can gather solutions,” Commissioner President Reuben Collins (D) said in his opening remarks.
The conversation was a starting point to create a plan on how to deal with barriers to providing programs and opportunities for county youth.
“I think it’s a great time to think about what opportunities we can come together to provide as a county,” Charles public schools’ Superintendent Maria Navarro said in her opening.
One of the big barriers to programs that was discussed was transportation for students.
Navarro said that county middle schools do maintain after-school programs, but a lack of ability for some students to get home after the programs is a factor on who can participate.
“If you don’t have anyone to pick you up after [an after-school program], you’re not going to stay for it,’ Navarro said.
Charles public school system has taken approaches to lessen certain “institutional barriers” to allow students more opportunity to participate in programs.
For example, the county absorbed payments for summer school and provided transportation for some high school students in order to help students makeup classes that were missed.
According to Kevin Lowndes, deputy superintendent, the response has been striking.
“Pre-pandemic we had about 400 students in the high school level and now we’re almost at 2,000 students,” Lowndes said.
Kenneth Wayne Thompson, executive director of the Charles County Public Library, said the system was taking its outreach programs on the road through mobile libraries and outreach vans to bring programs to the community.
The library also invested in a new outreach vehicle using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that they hope to take possession of in November.
The county library also provides free hotspots and Chromebook laptop computers for residents without internet access. Library staff can help guide residents in how to use the devices if they don’t know how to use them, he said.
Thompson also offered to partner with other county programs to put events together in the community.
Dr. Dianna Abney, the county’s health officer, recommended more programs be placed in communities to reduce the need for transportation to events.
“VanGo being free is wonderful but we only have so many buses and we are a very large county,” Abney said of the county’s public transportation system.
The College of Southern Maryland has seen success with hosting events through the Velocity Center in Indian Head, Maureen Murphy, president, said.
The Velocity Center is hosting several summer programs for young children including a Lego engineering workshop and an all about technology program that engages students in various technology based activities.
According to Murphy, many of the attendees are Indian Head children thanks to the proximity of the center to neighborhoods in town.
Commissioners plan to have more joint meetings to formulate a countywide plan to bring greater collaborative support to help the county’s youth.
