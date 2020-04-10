County's 2020 budget deficit estimated at $14.3 million due to virus

Second quarter revenues are expected to decrease by 22% due to the coronavirus outbreak, Charles County commissioners were told Tuesday by Jenifer Ellin, director of fiscal and administrative services, and Jacob Dyer, chief of budget, during a quarterly report for the 2020 general fund.
The county operates on a fiscal year and is currently in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, with the new budget year beginning July 1.
Dyer and Ellin provided commissioners with current changes to revenues, expenditures and the estimated year-end fund balance. As a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak, revenues are estimated to decline from business property taxes and income taxes by nearly $3 million each. Expenditures are currently estimated to overtake revenues by nearly $14.3 million.
“We are projecting a 22% decrease in our second quarter payments for tax year 2020 due to this pandemic,” Dyer said. “The longer this pandemic impacts our county and country as a whole, our income tax revenues will be severely impacted.”
Dyer said that more changes to the estimated end of fiscal year 2020 will occur as the situation develops. Dyer said the budget staff is currently unsure how COVID-19, which is the disease caused by the virus, will impact any home sale transactions.
Other revenues are projected to decrease by $1.8 million by the end of the fiscal year. Dyer said this is because hotels, motels and amusement revenues are declining because the establishments are currently shut down.
Compared to the second quarter review conducted on Dec. 31, 2019, year end revenue estimates have dropped nearly $5.4 million. Interest revenues declined as well, due to the federal government lowering the interest rate to zero due to the pandemic.
County expenditures are expected to remain largely the same, with the majority going to education and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Dyer said that both the College of Southern Maryland and Charles County Public Libraries are expected to spend their allotted budgets by the end of the fiscal year, and that the sheriff’s office typically underspends its budget, but he is not sure how COVID-19 will impact spending.
Approximately $12.9 million of approved fund balance use was included in the adjusted budget. The original adopted balance was $6.4 million, while amendments allocated nearly $6.5 million more to the budget. The most recent was a $300,000 amendment to support local businesses and nonprofits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ellin provided commissioners with the general fund operating budget forecast for fiscal year 2021.
Included was the forecast percentage change since evaluation on March 1, declining 1.7% or nearly $7.3 million. Property and income tax reductions as well as interest income were contributors to declines.
“We are brainstorming ideas to figure out how we would come up with these funds,” Ellin said. “There are still some things that we may try to fit in, and we could always amend the budget later if things rebound sooner than we anticipated.”
Ellin said that staff members had a meeting with the bureau of revenue estimators on April 3 to provide additional information on where the state is headed fiscally. Year-end estimates were adjusted accordingly, including suggested budget additions and reductions.
Proposed added costs were additional emergency medical services employees for the county, including four new full-time captains and 10 new crew members.
Salary increases for county government employees were listed as to be determined, bringing the revised 2021 deficit to $3.1 million.
“Just a few weeks ago, we thought that we were going to be able to add some things above the baseline,” Ellin said. “But now, we are going to possibly be looking at doing some reductions.”
Suggested budget reductions included reducing the county roads budget to its current spending and delaying hiring commissioner support staff positions until November. Ellin said that these positions were approved thinking that the income tax numbers were going to be higher, but now the county is unsure if it can support the positions due to a potential deficit.
Additional suggested budget reductions were cutting the county departments training/employee education by half for a year and suspending the summer county intern program, saving $77,000. Commissioners President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) disapproved of cutting the summer intern program.
“I do believe there is a virtue in prioritizing summer youth employment programs,” Collins said. “In these very trying times, that is all the more reason to maintain commitment to these types of programs. The investment is really minimal when you put into consideration the impact it has on our young people.”
Stewart said she has had conversations with her colleagues over the past month about being cautious when spending money for the county amid the current situation. Stewart said the county has spent millions in the past returning money to people and businesses, and now proposing saving $77,000 does not sit well.
“For me, that’s like a slap in the face because our young people are a priority,” Stewart said. “With that being said, I am not concerned about saving the money because there are other ways.”
Stewart said her main concern about the program is the ability to even have it due to the effects of COVID-19. She said that reductions could take place elsewhere that would inevitably preserve the summer program.
“I would hope as we move forward, that when we talk about suggested budget reductions, the intern program is removed from the list,” Stewart said.
Ellin reassured commissioners that the reductions proposed could be adjusted as needed. The fiscal 2021 proposed budget is scheduled to be presented by County Administrator Mark Belton at the next commissioner meeting on April 21.
