A fire sparked by an electrical event Thursday night resulted in a blaze that caused $50,000 damage to a Waldorf townhouse, state investigators reported.
A couple and their three dogs were able to safely escape the two-story home on Heathcote Court, a Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office press release stated.
Forty-six firefighters brought the blaze under control in 15 minutes. Investigators reported the fire started in an upstairs bedroom and was discovered by one of the occupants.
No injuries were reported.
The occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.