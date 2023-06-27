A Waldorf couple has been indicted after a pair of alleged shootings last month in Waldorf.
Brandon Davaughn Washington, 36, and Shawana Kilma Washington, 33, were both indicted by a Charles County grand jury on June 16.
Brandon Washington was indicted on two felonies for attempted second-degree murder and felony first-degree assault as well as five misdemeanors for reckless endangerment, second-degree assault and weapons charges.
Shawana Washington was indicted on one felony count of first-degree assault and three misdemeanors for firearm use in a felony or violent crime, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Charging documents identified the pair as husband and wife.
The alleged incident took place around 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, in the 3200 block of Patapsco Place in Waldorf.
Officers arrived and made contact with Shawana Washington, who allegedly admitted to firing one round from a firearm into the floor of the apartment.
According to charging documents, the shooting was borne out of an argument about alleged infidelity.
Shawana Washington claimed in charging documents that Brandon Washington advanced toward her before she discharged the firearm.
At some point, Shawana Washington was able to walk away from the altercation and make it to her vehicle.
That’s when witnesses say that Brandon Washington allegedly fired several shots at the woman as she was getting into her car.
Witnesses allegedly observed Brandon Washington walk away from the scene before officers arrived.
Officers detained Brandon Washington but did not find a gun on him at the time.
Brandon Washington was arrested on May 27 and released on his own recognizance on June 14, while an arrest warrant for Shawana Washington was served on June 2 and she was released on her own recognizance on June 5.
Both Washingtons are due in Charles County Circuit Court on July 14 before Judge Monise A. Brown.