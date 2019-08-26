A Charles County District Court judge ruled on Wednesday that a member of the Charles County Republican Central Committee was not entitled to reimbursement for money he spent on printed materials in excess of what the committee had authorized.
James Crawford, who was also a candidate for District 28 delegate in the 2018 election, filed suit against the committee in May arguing that he was owed nearly $2,000 for plastic tote bags and promotional flyers that he had ordered for use at the 2018 Charles County Fair and other events.
Judge Paul A. McGuckian, a retired associate judge from Montgomery County Circuit Court, found in favor of the central committee's argument that Crawford had only been authorized to spend $1,000 on the materials and was not entitled to compensation for the rest.
The trial lasted for nearly three hours as Crawford, who had been serving on the organization's executive committee at the time, called four witnesses to testify about the circumstances surrounding the decision to authorize the payment. One of the witnesses was Crawford's brother Joe, who had served on the central committee for over 20 years, and his son Mark, who was the committee's recording secretary.
McGuckian declined to hear a fifth witness due to time constraints and the expectation that the testimony would be mostly repetitive.
Crawford argued that in previous years, fair budgets had been considered a baseline, with any expenses over that amount approved subsequently through a vote of the executive committee. Attorney Rudolph Carrico, representing the central committee, made the case that past overages had been on the order of $100 to $200 and were repaid out of voluntary personal contributions by committee members.
Carrico also argued that Crawford used some of the materials for his own campaign, which was not an authorized use of the bags because they did not include a clearly visible statement identifying the organization that authorized the materials, often called an authority line.
State law requires an authority line to appear on all campaign materials. The content of the authority line can vary depending on who authorized the printing.
In April 2018, the executive committee met to decide on a budget for the Republican Central Committee's booth at the Charles County Fair in September. The committee voted to approve a budget of $1,000 for promotional materials, and two associate members pledged an additional $600 to pay for the booth itself.
Executive committee member James Ashburn, who chaired the 2018 fair committee, had estimated that the tote bags would cost $840. The bill for the tote bags submitted by Crawford was for $1,612.89 — nearly twice Ashburn's estimate.
Crawford also billed the committee for an additional $367.80 for copies of a promotional flyer that the committee argued it neither asked for nor used at the fair booth.
At its February 2019 meeting, the executive committee voted to use the $1,000 fair budget to pay a local printing company for fair materials it had produced, minus the cost of the promotional flyer.
The promotional flyer, written by Crawford, purported to lay out historical facts about how the Democratic and Republican parties differed in their approaches to addressing racism in the United States.
Bill Dotson, who at the time the fair budget was decided on was chair of the central committee, testified that he "thought it was the dumbest thing I had ever seen."
The flyer included an authority line that identified it as having been authorized by Crawford's campaign.
The minutes of the February meeting state that the decision was made "after a robust debate" during which Crawford and Ashburn had sought to use the fair budget to pay the tote bag vendor instead.
"The majority of the Committee agreed that we should not pay [the tote bag vendor] for an authorized purchase that was well above the budgeted amount for the Fair Committee," the minutes said.
Furthermore, current central committee chair Nicole Bennett testified, the bags were not the colors that the committee had agreed upon.
Following the fair and subsequent campaign events, Crawford retained possession of the remaining unused boxes of tote bags.
Crawford argued that the committee's decision not to reimburse him was evidence of what he described as a "vindictive attitude" by a majority of the committee and was part of a "vendetta" against him, and that as a result he was entitled to an additional $1,000 in punitive damages. Carrico countered that the reimbursement decision had been made without malice and therefore Crawford was not entitled to damages.
The only moment of levity during the often tense testimony and cross-examinations came from Jerry Feith, an associate member of the central committee, who testified that he did not like seeing the discord among his Republican colleagues that had arisen over the question of reimbursing Crawford.
"It's okay if it's the Democrats," Feith said.
McGuckian ruled that Crawford had failed to meet the burden of proof that the committee was obligated to pay him for the excess expenses, and found that the committee had acted within its legal purview by voting to pay the printer instead of him.
Crawford has 30 days to appeal McGuckian's ruling.
