Crash in Welcome leaves one dead

The Traffic Operations Unit for the Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday motor vehicle crash that left one dead in Welcome, according to a press release.
The release stated that at around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to the 8100 block of Annapolis Woods Road for the report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found a pickup truck with the driver dead.
A preliminary investigation identified the driver as Emory Jackson Baldwin, 24, of Nanjemoy. Baldwin was allegedly traveling northbound on Annapolis Woods Road when the truck left the roadway and struck a ditch for unknown reasons.
The vehicle reportedly ended up in the parking lot of Zion Baptist Church in Welcome, according to DeAnthony Mason, church administrator. Mason said church services went on as planned as Baldwin and his family were prayed for a number of times throughout the service.
Mason said that the 8 a.m. service was delayed by 20 minutes, as Annapolis Woods Road was blocked in both directions. Mason called the event "very unfortunate and very sad."
The single-vehicle crash appeared to take place earlier in the morning, the press release said, but was not discovered until later. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Pfc. Walker at 301-609-3251.